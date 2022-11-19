Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
easyreadernews.com
Bruins bring new life to Marymount campus
Land locked UCLA acquires 24 acre Marymount University campus. The Peninsula lost its only university when Marymount College University closed in April, another victim of the pandemic. The university, on 24 acres in Rancho Palos Verdes, overlooking the Catalina Channel, had been struggling to retain enrollment in recent years. The...
Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant has asked a judge for a restraining order against a 32-year-old Sun Valley man who is accused of harassing and stalking her since she was 17.
Calif. football coach sentenced for placing hidden camera inside high school girls’ locker room
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (TCD) -- A former high school assistant football coach was recently sentenced to nearly a decade in jail for placing a hidden camera inside a high school girls bathroom and locker room. According to a news release from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, charges against...
nomadlawyer.org
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Sfvbj.com
Orthopedic Clinic Opens in Glendale
Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics has opened its newest clinic on the campus of Glendale Adventist Hospital. The clinic, at 1505 Wilson Terrace, is the ninth location for the group and marks its further expansion into the San Fernando Valley. Other locations include Montebello, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, Encino and others throughout the Los Angeles region.
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
Sfvbj.com
School Shock: Why the Reagan Foundation Ended Its Association with Cal Lutheran Program
The decision last month by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute to terminate a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University dismayed several who had supported the program. But it didn’t really surprise them. After all, since Lori Varlotta became president of the private university in Thousand...
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
coastreportonline.com
Porter, Foley win key OC seats
Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
foxla.com
Ex-Inland Empire high school football coach admits to secretly recording girls in bathrooms, locker room
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A former assistant football coach at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga plead guilty to three felony charges stemming from placing a hidden camera in the girl's locker room to take pictures of the teens while they were changing before, during, and after sporting events.
