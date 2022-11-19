ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AllTrojans

College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

JeyQuan Smith announces final three, decision looming

San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon wide out JeyQuan Smith put out a final three last week and it sounds like a commitment could come any day now. Smith narrowed his choices to Oregon, Utah and Washington. He took official visits to Utah and Washington and those two programs are the schools pushing hardest right now.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
easyreadernews.com

Bruins bring new life to Marymount campus

Land locked UCLA acquires 24 acre Marymount University campus. The Peninsula lost its only university when Marymount College University closed in April, another victim of the pandemic. The university, on 24 acres in Rancho Palos Verdes, overlooking the Catalina Channel, had been struggling to retain enrollment in recent years. The...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Orthopedic Clinic Opens in Glendale

Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics has opened its newest clinic on the campus of Glendale Adventist Hospital. The clinic, at 1505 Wilson Terrace, is the ninth location for the group and marks its further expansion into the San Fernando Valley. Other locations include Montebello, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, Encino and others throughout the Los Angeles region.
GLENDALE, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
coastreportonline.com

Porter, Foley win key OC seats

Incumbent Democrat Congresswoman Katie Porter and Incumbent Democrat Supervisor Katrina Foley have officially won the key Congress and Board of Supervisor seats in Orange County. According to the Associated Press. Porter garnered 51.6% of votes for the 47th District Congressional seat, while Republican candidate Scott Baugh ended with 48.4% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

