The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their gameday inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out today. The big news is primary punter Kevin Huber is a healthy scratch, paving the way for Drue Chrisman to punt today. Chrisman was just called up from the practice squad and will get a shot to show if he’s capable of being someone the Bengals can rely on, or if they’ll need to go back to Huber.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO