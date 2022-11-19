Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/22): La’el Collins calls out TJ Watt
PFF had him for 91.5, the top grade on a Bengals defense that won the game by shutting things down in the second half. Particularly after they held the Steelers to a field goal following T.J. Watt's immaculate interception at the Bengals 21 midway through the third quarter. Designated OT...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers inactives include Kevin Huber
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their gameday inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out today. The big news is primary punter Kevin Huber is a healthy scratch, paving the way for Drue Chrisman to punt today. Chrisman was just called up from the practice squad and will get a shot to show if he’s capable of being someone the Bengals can rely on, or if they’ll need to go back to Huber.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals lose Joe Mixon to concussion vs. Steelers
The Bengals have officially ruled Joe Mixon out with a concussion. The Cincinnati Bengals are up 24-20 in Pittsburgh on the Steelers. They could be doing the rest of their work without Joe Mixon. The standout running back is being evaluated for a possible head injury per the team. There’s undoubtedly a series of tests that the lead back will have to pass before re-entering the game.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers is set to get underway, so come join our game thread!
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: “Money Mac” on the show!
The Cincinnati Bengals are beginning to hit their stride, improving to 6-4 after a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. A big factor in that win was kicker Evan McPherson, who accounted for 13 total points on Sunday afternoon. “Money Mac” is set to join Bengal Jim, James, Jamie, Tom and...
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins recalls a frustrated T.J. Watt during Bengals’ win over Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins was one of several players who stepped up in the team’s revenge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. His performance was especially impressive considering the matchup he had. Collins faced reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt for 34 passing downs and...
Cincy Jungle
Samaje Perine matches career receiving touchdowns amount in win over Steelers
Some games, you just have to win with grit, and Samaje Perine helped the Cincinnati Bengals do just that on Sunday. The team’s backup running back had two receiving touchdowns before Joe Mixon was ruled out with a head injury, and Perine continued to play a big factor in the offense en route to the 37-30 win.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals snap counts at Steelers: Germaine Pratt’s efficiency against the run
We saw a little bit of everything from the Cincinnati Bengals’ latest victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s not often these teams combine to score north of 60 points when facing each other, but one offense managed to prevail while the other fell back down to earth in crunch time.
Cincy Jungle
Where the Bengals stand in Week 12 Power Rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 in Week 11. While the usual Bengals-Steelers game always feels dirtier than it has to be, the road team left with a big-time win that could have almost been deemed a must-win scenario for Cincinnati. Samaje Perine had three receiving touchdowns,...
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson limps off with injury vs. Steelers but is fine
Trey Hendrickson has returned to the field, so he’s fine for the time being. He actually drew a holding penalty late in the second quarter. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their attempt at revenge for Week 1 may have become a little more difficult.
Cincy Jungle
Defense helps Ravens hold on to AFC North lead; Browns continue to plummet
The more things change in the AFC North Division, the more they stay the same. With yet another week in the books, the Baltimore Ravens remained at the top of the division after escaping with a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, with the Cincinnati Bengals lurking a game behind on the strength of its victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh and Cleveland remain tied at the bottom.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals make roster moves with Isaiah Prince, Mike Thomas and Tegray Scales
The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Designated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince for return from the injured reserve list and returned him to the active roster. A fourth-year veteran, Prince had been on IR since September 2nd with an elbow injury. Waived wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas,...
Cincy Jungle
5 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ big win at Pittsburgh
The Cincinnati Bengals went into Pittsburgh looking to snap a three game skid against divisional opponents this season, and they walked away with a much-needed win against the Steelers. As always, it was a hard-fought, physical game, but Cincinnati made just enough plays to pull out win No. 6 and...
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase to practice this week
The return of Ja’Marr Chase is coming soon, possibly in Week 12 when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Nashville for a playoff rematch with the Tennessee Titans. Chase, who has missed the last month due to a hip injury, will begin practicing this week, according to head coach Zac Taylor, who also called the star wideout “day-to-day.”
Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Everything to know for Week 12 at Nissan Stadium
NFL Week 12 will feature a playoff rematch when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Tennessee Titans for the second time in 2022. The two last met in January during the Divisional Round of the postseason, a game that saw Cincinnati win with a last-second field goal from Evan McPherson. Both...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans opening odds
After a huge divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals will now travel to Music City and face off with one of the hotter teams in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans. The early odds have the Bengals as 1.5-point road favorites over the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
Cincy Jungle
Willie Anderson once again a Hall of Fame semifinalist
Cincinnati Bengals fans have been pushing for years to get legendary offensive tackle Willie Anderson to the Hall of Fame and that push will continue in 2023. Anderson is on the list of 28 modern-era candidates eligible to be enshrined in Canton in the Class of 2023. Anderson nearly made...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals OL Takeaways: Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals front five came out of the bye week looking as good as they have all season! Williams seemed to be (relatively) healthy again after dislocating his knee, and Collins passed the eye test in a great matchup against TJ Watt. Though they only rushed for 2.6 yards...
Cincy Jungle
Trenton Irwin signed to Bengals roster; Isaiah Prince waived to make room
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the team’s practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, the team announced Tuesday. Irwin, a third-year player out of Stanford, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2019. He has been...
