Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping. Here are some of the best tweets from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/22): La’el Collins calls out TJ Watt

PFF had him for 91.5, the top grade on a Bengals defense that won the game by shutting things down in the second half. Particularly after they held the Steelers to a field goal following T.J. Watt's immaculate interception at the Bengals 21 midway through the third quarter. Designated OT...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Steelers inactives include Kevin Huber

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their gameday inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out today. The big news is primary punter Kevin Huber is a healthy scratch, paving the way for Drue Chrisman to punt today. Chrisman was just called up from the practice squad and will get a shot to show if he’s capable of being someone the Bengals can rely on, or if they’ll need to go back to Huber.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals lose Joe Mixon to concussion vs. Steelers

The Bengals have officially ruled Joe Mixon out with a concussion. The Cincinnati Bengals are up 24-20 in Pittsburgh on the Steelers. They could be doing the rest of their work without Joe Mixon. The standout running back is being evaluated for a possible head injury per the team. There’s undoubtedly a series of tests that the lead back will have to pass before re-entering the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Where the Bengals stand in Week 12 Power Rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 in Week 11. While the usual Bengals-Steelers game always feels dirtier than it has to be, the road team left with a big-time win that could have almost been deemed a must-win scenario for Cincinnati. Samaje Perine had three receiving touchdowns,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Trey Hendrickson limps off with injury vs. Steelers but is fine

Trey Hendrickson has returned to the field, so he’s fine for the time being. He actually drew a holding penalty late in the second quarter. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their attempt at revenge for Week 1 may have become a little more difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Defense helps Ravens hold on to AFC North lead; Browns continue to plummet

The more things change in the AFC North Division, the more they stay the same. With yet another week in the books, the Baltimore Ravens remained at the top of the division after escaping with a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, with the Cincinnati Bengals lurking a game behind on the strength of its victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh and Cleveland remain tied at the bottom.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincy Jungle

Bengals make roster moves with Isaiah Prince, Mike Thomas and Tegray Scales

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Designated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince for return from the injured reserve list and returned him to the active roster. A fourth-year veteran, Prince had been on IR since September 2nd with an elbow injury. Waived wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

5 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ big win at Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Bengals went into Pittsburgh looking to snap a three game skid against divisional opponents this season, and they walked away with a much-needed win against the Steelers. As always, it was a hard-fought, physical game, but Cincinnati made just enough plays to pull out win No. 6 and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase to practice this week

The return of Ja’Marr Chase is coming soon, possibly in Week 12 when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Nashville for a playoff rematch with the Tennessee Titans. Chase, who has missed the last month due to a hip injury, will begin practicing this week, according to head coach Zac Taylor, who also called the star wideout “day-to-day.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Titans opening odds

After a huge divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals will now travel to Music City and face off with one of the hotter teams in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans. The early odds have the Bengals as 1.5-point road favorites over the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
NASHVILLE, TN
Cincy Jungle

Willie Anderson once again a Hall of Fame semifinalist

Cincinnati Bengals fans have been pushing for years to get legendary offensive tackle Willie Anderson to the Hall of Fame and that push will continue in 2023. Anderson is on the list of 28 modern-era candidates eligible to be enshrined in Canton in the Class of 2023. Anderson nearly made...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals OL Takeaways: Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals front five came out of the bye week looking as good as they have all season! Williams seemed to be (relatively) healthy again after dislocating his knee, and Collins passed the eye test in a great matchup against TJ Watt. Though they only rushed for 2.6 yards...
CINCINNATI, OH

