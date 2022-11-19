Read full article on original website
Prosecutors drop assault charge against former Sullivan City mayor
The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office dropped an assault charge against former Sullivan City Mayor Leonel “Leo” Garcia last month. Officers arrested Garcia and his partner, Evelyn Vela, on assault charges after they had a fight in February 2020. “It was a misunderstanding,” Garcia said, adding that...
Murder for hire: Woman convicted for attempt to execute Mission resident
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman from California was convicted Monday for the 2018 murder for hire arrangement intending to target a person residing in Mission. Viola Elizabeth Garcia, 52, was found guilty for conspiracy to commit murder for hire, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.
Man arrested for harassment, threatens to kill judge’s family during magistration
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man who was arrested on charges of harassment is accused of telling a judge he would kill her and her family during the magistration process. Eliezer Antonio Gracia was arrested on charges of harassment, harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief, resisting arrest/search/transport and obstruction or retaliation, according to […]
Bizarre Texas Man Spits on Cop and Threatens To Kill A Judge
A Texas man is in serious trouble after threatening a Texas judge and spitting on an officer. Police were called on Eliezer Antonio Gracia after a man noticed Gracia and an unidentified woman pulling up to his apartment with a damaged car. . According to the police report, Gracia told the man if he called the police, he would kill the woman.
Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ring doorbell cameras have proven to be a great asset to criminal investigations across the Rio Grande Valley. In recent weeks, detectives in Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have been aided by the doorbell footage in criminal and civil cases. Most recently, authorities in Starr County posted screen shots from a […]
Three seizures net over $14M worth of narcotics at RGV border ports
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than $14 million worth of narcotics were seized over a two-day span at two ports of entry last week in the Rio Grande Valley. Office of Field Operations assigned to the Pharr and Anzalduas ports of entry seized $14.4 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine on Nov. 16 and 17. […]
Suspect vehicle identified in connection with fatal shooting of Elsa teen
Investigators believe they’ve identified the suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting death of an Elsa teen, according to the Elsa police chief. The body of Gianni Ruiz was found last week in the parking lot of the Elsa Housing Authority after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.
Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
Palmview hires new police chief
The city of Palmview hired a new police chief on Tuesday. After reviewing more than 20 applications and conducting two rounds of interviews, Palmview hired Jose M. Trevino, the director of campus safety and security for a community college in Port Arthur, on Tuesday night. “All the aspects that we...
UPDATE: Police identify body found on Boca Chica sidewalk in Brownsville
UPDATE: This story has been updated with the name of the deceased BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police identified a man who was found dead Monday on a sidewalk near the Four Corners area of Brownsville. The man was identified as Enrique Juarez, 45, who lived with his father and did not return home after leaving […]
Brownsville LGBTQ+ community to host vigil for Colorado shooting victims
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De los Santos will partner with LGBTQ+ organizations in the Rio Grande Valley to host a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Co. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Colorado Springs families impacted by this […]
‘This wasn’t aberrant behavior’: Judge chides man convicted over tons of pot
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man coordinating a drug trafficking organization was sent to prison on Thursday after authorities seized more than two tons of marijuana from various stash locations. Jorge Monjaraz-Perez, 21, was ordered to serve 200 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. Monjaraz-Perez admitted to running a marijuana […]
HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
Fatal trailer park fire in McAllen under investigation
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. “As you can see, behind me, this still is a very active scene, we have our fire investigators […]
Two death investigations underway in Brownsville
Two deaths investigations are underway in Brownsville. Police say both men were found outside in the cold Monday morning. Authorities found the first body around 7 a.m. The man was identified as 46-year-old Enrique Juarez. Someone spotted his body on the ground near the Chick-Fil-A on Boca Chica and called...
Arrest made in connection with Starr County robbery
A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with a Thursday robbery in Starr County, the sheriff’s office announced Friday. Noel Silva Jr. was arrested on charges of burglary with intent to commit a felony and engaging in organized criminal activity following a home invasion, according to a news release.
Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
$1M might last longest in this Texas city, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
