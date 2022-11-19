Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State Football Ranked #21 in latest CFP Poll
Oregon State football is moving up in the College Football Playoff rankings after throttling Arizona State this past weekend. Their opponent (Oregon) for Saturday’s big game checked in at #9. Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:. USC #6. Oregon #9. Washington #13. Utah #14. UCLA #18. Oregon State...
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Report: Arizona State Speaking With Top Pac-12 Coordinator About Job Opening
One of the hottest young names in the collegiate coaching ranks is reportedly in talks with power-brokers at Arizona State University for the school's open head coaching position. Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, is reportedly one of the names on Arizona ...
Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State
Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
Where Are They Now? From state champion at Ashland to Oregon Ducks star to the NFL, Chad Cota had a storybook football life
By Dave Ball Southern Oregon native Chad Cota helped put Ashland football on the map in the late 1980s and would go on to a lengthy professional career. Cota started to realize his potential after earning a spot with the Grizzlies his sophomore year — a season that ended in the ...
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
opb.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
ijpr.org
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
hh-today.com
The spread that disappeared: A mystery
Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In The Area Predict A Particularly Severe Respiratory Virus Season For Children
Severe Respiratory Virus Season: Children are the group who are being affected the most severely by the rise in respiratory virus cases. Concern has been expressed within the local medical community regarding a lack of available hospital beds and personnel. A week ago, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order...
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Salem?
Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
yachatsnews.com
Longtime singer/songwriter now living in Newport with 300 titles to his credit, performs Saturday and Sunday at PAC
NEWPORT — Songwriter Rand Bishop is not, by his own admission, much of a sport about aging. But he is realistic and not without a sense of humor. So, a few years ago, when Bishop took his parents to the movies and his father offered to pay, Bishop reminded him, “Three seniors, Dad.”
nbc16.com
OR 34 near Corvallis back open after crash; power lines cleared from highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway is closed at Electric Road one mile east of Corvallis. A crash has closed the highway and power lines are reported down across all lanes. Drivers are asked to delay their travel in that...
kezi.com
Head-on collision leaves one driver dead
EUGENE, Ore. -- A driver is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Eugene Tuesday morning. It took place a little after 5:30 a.m., about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Prairie & Maxwell Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a red Pontiac was...
