Tempe, AZ

buildingthedam.com

Oregon State Football Ranked #21 in latest CFP Poll

Oregon State football is moving up in the College Football Playoff rankings after throttling Arizona State this past weekend. Their opponent (Oregon) for Saturday’s big game checked in at #9. Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:. USC #6. Oregon #9. Washington #13. Utah #14. UCLA #18. Oregon State...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Time to end debate on starting quarterback, coaching staff on fire: 8 takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State

Here are eight takeaways from Oregon State’s 31-7 win over Arizona State, which moved the Beavers to 8-3 heading into the regular season finale against Oregon:. This should be Ben Gulbranson’s season to finish. And by finish, he should play through the bowl game. The third-year freshman quarterback has earned that right after his performance the past two weeks. Gulbranson’s confidence and ability to lead Oregon State is growing with each game. Chance Nolan was Oregon State’s starting quarterback, but that was nearly two months ago. His injury, while unfortunate, is part of football. Had Nolan only missed a couple of games, then sure, he should get his job back. But the Beavers’ offense is now in sync with Gulbranson running things. If there’s a quarterback debate, let it take place during 2023 spring practice.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws

In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

The spread that disappeared: A mystery

Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
ALBANY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
OREGON STATE
Ask Salem

Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Salem?

Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21

On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
MONMOUTH, OR
kezi.com

Head-on collision leaves one driver dead

EUGENE, Ore. -- A driver is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Eugene Tuesday morning. It took place a little after 5:30 a.m., about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Prairie & Maxwell Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a red Pontiac was...
EUGENE, OR

