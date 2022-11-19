Colts Bold Predictions for Remaining Seven Games

Things could shape up nicely for the Indianapolis Colts' stretch run.

It’s already Week 11 in the NFL, and the Tennessee Titans kicked it off with an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football . This further puts them in the running to win the AFC South.

The Indianapolis Colts , on the other hand, currently sit No. 2 in the division at 4-5-1. It gets no easier to climb the ranks, as Indianapolis must face off on Sunday against the recently defeated Philadelphia Eagles . With that game on tap, let’s focus on the remaining seven games for the Colts and project those scores, along with bold predictions for players and team performances.

Philadelphia Eagles | Week 11 (Colts at 4-5-1) It’s not a secret how good the Eagles are under Nick Sirianni, starting at 17-9 through his first 26 games. But, Philly jumped out to a blistering 8-1 start to begin the 2022 season. Sirianni will bring a dual-threat in Jalen Hurts to Lucas Oil Stadium with the juggernaut Eagles offense. Currently, the Eagles are fourth in the NFL in overall yards per game at 376.9 but are also sixth in rushing at 142.7 per game. The Colts' defense will look to punish that exact attack, sitting at No. 10 in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (110.7). The Colts will have to feed Jonathan Taylor and attack the below-average rushing wall of the Eagles. Currently, they’re back at No. 20 in the league with 124.8 yards allowed on the ground per contest. Score : 27-24 Eagles Bold Predictions Colts : Alec Pierce scores two touchdowns. Eagles : Hurts tops 300 yards passing.

Pittsburgh Steelers | Week 12 (Colts at 4-6-1) Going into Week 12, the Colts will host the Steelers, who are currently 3-6 and sit at No. 3 in the AFC North. This team is now led by the rookie field general Kenny Pickett, who is struggling, with two touchdowns to offset eight interceptions, which is tied for third in the NFL with Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins. On the other side, the defense hasn’t performed to peak, sitting at the bottom-12 in yards allowed (371.9 per game) and points allowed (23 per game). The Colts will need to rely on Matt Ryan to lift the team, as the Steelers are top-notch against the run (sixth-ranked rushing defense). However, the Steelers are one of the league-worst defenses at facing opposing quarterbacks, currently being gashed for 263.9 yards per game through the air, ranking No. 30 in the league. Score : 24-9 Colts Bold Predictions Colts : Ryan has 350-plus yards passing. Steelers : No touchdowns will be scored by the offense, only field goals.

Dallas Cowboys | Week 13 (Colts at 5-6-1) Before the bye week for the Colts, they’ll head off to AT&T Stadium to face off against the Cowboys, who are currently 6-3 and ranked third in the NFC East. Dallas boasts the offensive talents of Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb. However, it’s been the explosive Tony Pollard who’s truly shown his playmaking abilities. Currently, Pollard sits at 103 carries with an impressive 621 yards (6.02 yards per carry). This puts into perspective how good that is, as Elliott sits at 109 carries, but 178 yards fewer at 443 (4.1 yards per carry). For the receivers, Lamb has carried the bunch, with 53 receptions and 706 yards to accompany five touchdowns. The next tgwo leaders combine for Lamb's reception totals minus one (Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz with 26 each). The Colts must provide pressure to force the Cowboys into mistakes to win. On the other side, the Cowboys boast a very robust defense against the pass, with the third-ranked passing defense (181.7 ypg). However, where the Colts will attack is the running game. Dallas is one of the worse against the run, ranking No. 29 with 143.1 yards allowed per game on the ground. The verdict? Score : 30-24 Dallas Bold Predictions Colts : Taylor has 25-plus touches with 150 all-purpose yards. Dallas : Pollard accumulates five-plus catches with 50-plus receiving yards.

Minnesota Vikings | Week 15 (Colts at 5-7-1) In my predictions, the Colts will come off of a bye that much needed, they will have to Minnesota in Week 15 to face the red-hot Vikings, who currently sit at 8-1 and atop the NFC North. Right now, there’s no question Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Paired with Cousins, they’ve been a connection for defenses to fear. In only three seasons and 42 games, Jefferson has 265 catches, 4,076 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns. In only nine games this season, he’s tallied 69 catches, which puts him on pace for 130 on the season. Cousins has been good at the helm, with 14 touchdowns on the year, he’s managed under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings' defense doesn’t fair as well, ranking middle-of-the-road defending the run, but ranking at No. 29 in passing yards allowed. The Colts' defense must keep Dalvin Cook in mind. But, it’s Jefferson that opens up Cook's game the most. This will take serious coverage from Kenny Moore II, Stephon Gilmore, and safeties over the top to contain a true specimen like Jefferson. However, the Colts can attack Minnesota in every single way possible, through the air, or on the ground. This one may surprise some. Score : 28-13 Colts Bold Predictions Colts : Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell combine for 200-plus yards and two touchdowns. Vikings : Linebacker Danielle Hunter records two sacks and Cousin throws two interceptions.

Los Angeles Chargers | Week 16 (Colts at 6-7-1) Coming off of a win against the Vikings, the Colts get home to face the Chargers, who currently sit at 5-4 and No. 2 in the AFC West. The topic is Justin Herbert, the third-year man out of Oregon and 2020 Rookie of the Year. Herbert has played like his usual self, right now, at 254 completions (second-most in the league) and 2,450 passing yards (seventh-most), Herbert is always a threat to take a secondary to its limit. Even without superstar Keenan Allen, Herbert has helped pull this Chargers squad to No. 2 in a division with Kansas City holding the crown. While Austin Ekeler hasn’t had the breakout year he was hoping for, he’s led the entire team in receiving from his running back position. In nine games, Ekeler has a team-high 67 catches and four scores with 420 receiving yards. It's worth noting that Mike Williams has also struggled with nagging injuries, often leaving Herbert with little to throw to. The Chargers' defense hasn’t performed up to expectations, sitting at No. 13 in passing yards allowed, but near rock-bottom for rushing yards, with 146.8 per game, putting them No. 30 in the league. This is where, again, the Colts will attack. Indy will attack the ground, especially with Joey Bosa being injured, on all fronts. I can see Taylor getting another allotment of carries, and it will be a difficult matchup for Los Angeles. Score : 21-17 Colts Bold Predictions Colts : Kylen Granson scores a touchdown and reels in six-plus catches. Chargers : The Colts hold Ekeler to 50 or fewer yards rushing.

New York Giants | Week 17 (Colts at 7-7-1) The Giants have been a story nobody saw coming, sitting at a very fierce 7-2 and in second place in the NFC East. In Week 17, the Colts travel to New York. The defense is something to watch, allowing only 19.2 points per game (ninth in the league) and helping keep the offense competitive. However, if you look elsewhere, you’ll see middle-of-the-road numbers, 19th in total yards allowed, 18th in passing yards allowed, and 24th in rushing yards allowed. Time of possession has truly assisted this team. Quarterback Daniel Jones looks the best he has under head coach Brian Daboll. Right now, Jones has eight touchdown passes, with just two interceptions, in an offense that ran exclusively through the legs of Jones and the skills of Saquon Barkley. Also, Barkley isn’t as involved as in past years in the receiving game, but is nearly at 1,000 rushing yards (931) and has six rushing touchdowns. However, this is a Giants team that is exploitable in the right scenario. Middle-of-the-road defenses, mixed with middle-of-the-road offenses, don’t typically stabilize for long. Pressure to force Jones to throw will create mistakes. This means removing Barkley from the running attack and pacing with balance through Ryan and Taylor. Here’s the result. Score : 17-14 Colts Bold Predictions Colts : The Colts have 400-plus yards of total team offense. Giants : Jones will have 50-plus yards rushing and Barkley will have 150-plus all-purpose yards.

Houston Texans | Week 18 (Colts at 8-7-1) To finish out the season the Colts host their Week 1 tie, with the Texans currently sitting at 1-7-1 and last place in the AFC South. In the opener, the Colts stunned the NFL by tying Houston 20-20 at NRG Stadium. In that game, Davis Mills looks great, slinging 23-of-37 and hitting pay dirt twice with O.J. Howard. This hasn’t translated throughout the year, however. Houston hasn’t been able to stop opponents, currently allowing 23 points per game, which is No. 21 in the NFL. The Texans also have had issues in the passing game, with Mills showing 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions through nine games, along with being sacked 23 times. The bright spot is rookie Dameon Pierce out of Florida, with 772 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He’s making a great case to be the Rookie of the Year. However, I don’t see this contest playing out the same way. Ryan will have gained his rhythm off of a winning streak, and it will show in this one. Score : 34-17 Colts Bold Predictions Colts : Ryan's stat line will be 25-of-32 for 365 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. Houston : Pierce scores twice.

Predictions and telling the future are very difficult. When you’re doing this type of thinking for the Colts and their wild 2022 campaign, it’s even harder. However, with the right wins and the right direction, this team will put together a respectable 9-7-1 record to finish the year, maybe even catapulting them into the playoffs.

