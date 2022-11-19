Read full article on original website
2nd Arizona County Delays Certifying Election, For Now
(AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county, Mohave, has delayed certifying results of this month’s election. The vote by the Mohave board of supervisors comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems. Republicans have blamed those issues for their loss in top races including the contest for governor. The board in Mohave County called the delay a political statement and vowed to certify the election on the Nov. 28 deadline. Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified. The state elections director says they are.
Georgia Authorities Arrest Mother Of Still-Missing Toddler
(AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death. The Chatham County Police Department in a post Monday on Twitter said officers had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon on several charges, including malice murder and making false statements involving her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. At a news conference, Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Simon has been the sole suspect since the child was first reported missing. Simon is being held at the county’s detention center until a bond hearing is held. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
South Texas ISD Received $8 Million MacKenzie Scott Donation
Another big financial shot in the arm for local education. Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has announced an 8-million dollar donation to the South Texas Independent School District. There are no restrictions on how the money can be used, and in a statement the school district says it will take the...
Oklahoma Police: Suspect Nabbed In Killings Of 4 At Pot Farm
Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
Gay Club Shooting Suspect Evaded Colorado’s Red Flag Gun Law
(AP) — The suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb last year. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law that would have allowed authorities to seize the weapons and ammo the man’s mother says he had with him. Gun control advocates say his June 2021 threat is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences. It’s not clear the law could have prevented Saturday night’s attack, but experts say it could have at least slowed Aldrich and put him higher on the radar.
Valley Unemployment Falls For Fourth Straight Month
For the fourth straight month, more people got jobs in the Rio Grande Valley. The October unemployment rate was down in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties. The Brownsville-Harlingen area saw a .2% decline to 5.6%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, the jobless rate dropped .6% to 6.1%. Statewide, the October unemployment rate held steady at an even 4%.
Application Process Reopened For Harp Funds For Valley Victims Of 2018, 2019 Floods
Folks in the Rio Grande Valley whose homes were flooded during the historic June storms that struck in 2018 and 2019 are still able to apply for recovery money. The Texas General Land Office has reopened the application process for funding from the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program. HARP can help residents make repairs to their flood-damaged homes or to completely rebuild their homes.
