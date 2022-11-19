(AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county, Mohave, has delayed certifying results of this month’s election. The vote by the Mohave board of supervisors comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems. Republicans have blamed those issues for their loss in top races including the contest for governor. The board in Mohave County called the delay a political statement and vowed to certify the election on the Nov. 28 deadline. Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified. The state elections director says they are.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO