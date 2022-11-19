Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
Ohio State Football: UM player accidentally gives info on injured running back
It’s rivalry week and everyone is focused on Columbus, Ohio. That’s where the Ohio State football team will be taking on Michigan on Saturday afternoon. Both teams are going to empty the bag of tricks for this one and use every advantage they can to win this game.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
How Ohio State-Michigan loser could still make the College Football Playoff
The assumption seems to be that the loser of Michigan vs Ohio State will be out of the College Football Playoff, but that might not be the case. With only rivalry week standing between now and conference championship games, there is a lot on the line several big matchups. The USC Trojans can keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive by beating Notre Dame. LSU can do the same against ailing Texas A&M, as can Clemson against South Carolina, Georgia versus Georgia Tech and TCU against Iowa State. But no game is bigger than The Game between Ohio State and Michigan.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Christian Watson continued his recent tear with a two-touchdown...
BYU vs. USC Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 23 (Are Trojans Undervalued?)
USC and BYU will each look to get on track with a signature win against one another in the Battle 4 Atlantis. USC lost their opening game at home to Florida Gulf Coast, but then won three straight games to get back on track, but the offense is still concerning as the team is turning the ball over and struggling to get over from three. They start their MTE run against BYU, who is replacing star guard Alex Barcello, but are off to a 3-1 start against a soft schedule.
Ohio State basketball destroys Cincinnati with ease
After playing a terrible first game in Maui, the Ohio State basketball team was able to turn it around quickly on Tuesday afternoon. They took on Cincinnati, a school not far from them. But this time, they met 4,000 miles away in order to battle. It was an easy battle for the Buckeyes.
Rocky Top Roundtable: Vanderbilt
Tennessee will look to finish with ten regular season wins for the first time since 2003 on Saturday when they close out the 2022 season in Nashville. The Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) end the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
Best College Basketball Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Wednesday, November 23)
The Thanksgiving week tournaments in college basketball continue to build momentum this week, as the Battle for Atlantis kicks off in the Bahamas, while the Maui Invitational continues to heat up with several more top 25 teams in action. It's a full day of hoops, beginning with three games tipping...
South Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 13
South Carolina stunned the College Football world in Week 12, blitzing Tennessee at home 63-38. Now, can they spoil another team's College Football Playoff hopes?. The Gamecocks face in-state rival Clemson to cap off their regular season, who are fresh off a blowout win over a listless Miami team. Quietly, Clemson has emerged from the chaos with a legitimate chance to make the CFP despite being left for dead following their loss at Notre Dame a few weeks back.
San Diego State vs. Arizona Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 22 (Wildcats' Offense Finally Slows Down)
Tuesday's final matchup of the Maui Invitational tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET between two ranked opponents on ESPN, as No. 17 San Diego State takes on No. 14 Arizona. Both teams won their Maui Invitational openers with relative ease last night. The Aztecs took down the Ohio State Buckeyes 88-77, shooting a blistering 47.6% from three-point range, while the Wildcats went over 100 points yet again, dismantling the Cincinnati Bearcats 101-93 in a final score that was much closer than the game itself was.
Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams at Chiefs in Week 12
The most lopsided game of Week 12 will also be the one most widely broadcast across the country. That game, of course, is the Rams-Chiefs matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points. 506 Sports released broadcast maps for each window on Sunday afternoon and the...
Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr: Episode 27
Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — an Auburn Live podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ efforts on the trail. *Auburn on Saturday will travel to Alabama for the annual Iron Bowl. Several recruits will be at the game, including top Auburn targets like Reuben Bain, Qua Russaw, James Smith and Tyler Scott.
