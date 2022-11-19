The assumption seems to be that the loser of Michigan vs Ohio State will be out of the College Football Playoff, but that might not be the case. With only rivalry week standing between now and conference championship games, there is a lot on the line several big matchups. The USC Trojans can keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive by beating Notre Dame. LSU can do the same against ailing Texas A&M, as can Clemson against South Carolina, Georgia versus Georgia Tech and TCU against Iowa State. But no game is bigger than The Game between Ohio State and Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO