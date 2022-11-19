ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr: Episode 27

Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — an Auburn Live podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ efforts on the trail. *Auburn on Saturday will travel to Alabama for the annual Iron Bowl. Several recruits will be at the game, including top Auburn targets like Reuben Bain, Qua Russaw, James Smith and Tyler Scott.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State

It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Arkansas vs. San Diego State: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Arkansas basketball looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with a third-place game against Top 25 opponent San Diego State on Wednesday night. The final game of the Maui Invitational for both teams will offer a chance to leave with a winning record against fierce competition in one of college basketball’s most competitive multi-team events. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy