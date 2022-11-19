ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Benefit raises money for Diabetes Awareness Month

By Hanna Erdmann
 4 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Over in Mercer County, Cyclelife in Sharon hosted a benefit class today for National Diabetes Awareness Month.

Trainer Delaney Javens was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 5. For years, she has helped create and raise money her local non-profit Team Courage.

Renowned Valley activist dies at 92

The group raises money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. After the class Saturday, Javens said though the diagnosis leads to lifestyle changes.

It doesn’t have to stop you from living life with your best foot forward.

“For me, I find power and hope in advocacy and being a model to others, especially new people who are diagnosed. That, yes, a very big lifestyle change, but we can still live and lead on to do really great things,” said Javens.

You can visit these websites for more information on the Juvenile Diabetes Res earch Fund and the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation .

