Virginia state senator rejects GOP’s thoughts and prayers after Chesapeake shooting
A Democratic state senator in Virginia unloaded on her Republican foes during an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting erupted late Tuesday evening at a Walmart in her state.The shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia is thought to have resulted in the deaths of six employees before the suspected gunman took his own life. The suspect is thought to have been a night manager at the store.As Virginians woke up on Wednesday morning to the news of yet another mass shooting in their state, state Senator Louise Lucas demanded that politicians cease offering their condolences for such...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s Russia declared ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ by Europe
The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution declaring Vladimir Putin’s Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.In a 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the start of the invasion before an international court.The 27-nation bloc has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision by the European Parliament. “Russia must be isolated...
Kanye West Reveals He Asked Trump to Be His Running Mate In 2024 During Mar-A-Lago Visit
Kanye West had former President Donald Trump in mind to be his vice president in the 2024 presidential election. The rapper, 45, tweeted that he’d offered Trump, 76, the position during a recent visit to Mar-A-Lago, on Tuesday, November 22. While he didn’t reveal the former president’s response, West did ask his followers what they thought he said.
