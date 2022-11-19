ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

On Target News

Hendon Hooker’s Career at Tennessee is Over

Hendon Hooker’s career came to an end on Saturday night in the Vols 63-38 loss at South Carolina. The Heisman Trophy candidate tore his ACL in a non-contact injury in the 4th quarter. Joe Milton will move into the starting QB role. 9th ranked Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) concludes...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Go West, Bulldogs: Cornersville successfully appeals district assignment

A majority of the 23 classification appeals heard by the TSSAA Board of Control during its Nov. 17 meeting to address alignments for the 2023-25 period were successful. One of those was presented by the administration at Cornersville, and as a result, the Bulldog basketball, baseball and softball programs will return to the west side of Interstate 65 and join the previously projected four-team District 10-A with Culleoka, Hampshire, Richland and Santa Fe.
CORNERSVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina

Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. Following Saturday night's disastrous loss, the Vols slid as expected in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years

(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A civil rights leader comes home.

The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville.  […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WSMV

Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
FRANCONIA, NH
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police, family search for missing mom

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing mother after she didn’t pick up her daughter from school Thursday afternoon. The family of 31-year-old Eleni Kassa said she was last seen by neighbors at the Arbor Brook Apartments in Murfreesboro. They said she left her keys, phone, and personal car at her apartment, which is unlike her.
MURFREESBORO, TN

