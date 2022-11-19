Read full article on original website
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
Hendon Hooker’s Career at Tennessee is Over
Hendon Hooker’s career came to an end on Saturday night in the Vols 63-38 loss at South Carolina. The Heisman Trophy candidate tore his ACL in a non-contact injury in the 4th quarter. Joe Milton will move into the starting QB role. 9th ranked Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) concludes...
mainstreetmaury.com
Go West, Bulldogs: Cornersville successfully appeals district assignment
A majority of the 23 classification appeals heard by the TSSAA Board of Control during its Nov. 17 meeting to address alignments for the 2023-25 period were successful. One of those was presented by the administration at Cornersville, and as a result, the Bulldog basketball, baseball and softball programs will return to the west side of Interstate 65 and join the previously projected four-team District 10-A with Culleoka, Hampshire, Richland and Santa Fe.
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Raleigh News & Observer
Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its playoff host vanquished last night, as the Vols had no answer for South Carolina's offense. The Gamecocks hammered Tennessee 62-38 on Saturday night. Now, with one game left, Tennessee still has a chance to get its first ten-win season since 2003 and earn a solid bowl bid. Following Saturday night's disastrous loss, the Vols slid as expected in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
WKRN
Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years
(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
Public weighs in on Titans stadium plan. You still can, too.
City leaders are now hearing from you about the plan to build a new Titans Stadium along Nashville's East Bank.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
WKRN
Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville
Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
A civil rights leader comes home.
The campus of American Baptist College has changed little since Rev. Bernard Lafayette moved to Nashville in 1960 to attend seminary. A handful of neat red brick buildings, built in the 1920s and 30s, still cluster in the shadow of the headquarters of the newer National Baptist Convention off Brick Church Pike in North Nashville. […] The post A civil rights leader comes home. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wymt.com
Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
WSMV
Tracy Lawrence joins Nashville Rescue Mission staff to fry more than 1,000 turkeys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just two days before Thanksgiving, Tracy Lawrence joined the Nashville Rescue Mission staff and donors at a turkey fry at the new location of the Nashville Fairgrounds. Lawrence has made this his event every year since 2005. “I love the city, its people and I think...
WSMV
Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
7 Dive Bars In Nashville Locals Go To Instead Of Broadway's Overrated Tourist Traps
Nashville is home to beautiful parks, fantastic music and iconic dive bars visitors love to check out. Since it is such a popular city, oftentimes, the hidden gems of the town are overlooked in lieu of overrated tourist traps. Sometimes, the best lowkey attractions are the hole-in-the-wall watering holes that...
WSMV
Murfreesboro Police, family search for missing mom
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing mother after she didn’t pick up her daughter from school Thursday afternoon. The family of 31-year-old Eleni Kassa said she was last seen by neighbors at the Arbor Brook Apartments in Murfreesboro. They said she left her keys, phone, and personal car at her apartment, which is unlike her.
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
Nashville ranks #1 for the worst potholes in the US
A new ranking has put Music City at the top of the charts. Unfortunately, the number one spot comes with costly consequences for drivers in Nashville.
Tennessee drivers concerned with dangerous stretch of I-65 amid widening project
Crashes along the stretch of I-65 appear to be getting worse, and the issue mounted on Nov. 9 when there was an 11 car pile up on the interstate.
