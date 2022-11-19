See Vanderbilt football long snapper score touchdown against Florida

Vanderbilt football long snapper Wesley Schelling scored a touchdown during Vanderbilt's matchup with Florida on Saturday.

After a Commodores three-and-out, punter Matt Hayball booted a kick 49 yards to the five-yard line. Gators punt returner Jason Marshall Jr. muffed the catch and the kick went into the end zone, where a scrum of players on both teams fought for the ball. Eventually, Schelling came up with it.

Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-5 SEC), which had previously scored a touchdown early in the second quarter on a pass from Mike Wright to Jayden McGowan, held Florida (6-4, 3-4) to just two field goals in the half. The Commodores went into halftime leading, 14-6, thanks to Schelling's touchdown play.

It's the second straight week Vanderbilt has gone into halftime with a lead. Last week, the Commodores led Kentucky at halftime and came away with their first SEC win in three years.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

