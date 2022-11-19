Read full article on original website
Related
Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials. The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday in Sacramento County. Around 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue near South Sacramento.
Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
Nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills seized in Rocklin traffic stop
ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Thursday, Nov. 17. A deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Rocklin Road exit just before 3 p.m., according to the release. The occupants of the vehicle, Jorge Vega...
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
Suspect in 2010 deadly road rage incident returned to Yolo County after fleeing to Mexico
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 12 years later, a man was arrested in a deadly road rage incident that happened in July 2010 in Yolo County. The Yolo County Sheriff's Department said Monday morning that 37-year-old Guillermo Perez Avina, of Dunnigan, is in custody after being extradited from Mexico.
Undercover officers to patrol shopping centers in Elk Grove to curb holiday retail theft
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are preparing to launch their safe shopper program just in time for the holidays. “Basically... we have officers who come out and their sole duty for that day is to patrol our shopping centers to make sure that everyone is safe,” said Cristina Gonzalez, spokesperson for Elk Grove Police Department.
Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.
At-risk man found after going missing in Vintage Park area
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the man has been located and reunited with his family. Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of an at-risk missing man Sunday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kongmong Xiong. They described Xiong as having autism and the...
Two Sacramento police officers injured after crashing into tree during chase
The crash happened on westbound West El Camino Avenue near Western Avenue just after midnight, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Two officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop when the car left the area. The officers chased the car and ended up crashing into a tree. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads across Sacramento closing for 2022 Thanksgiving Day 'Run to Feed the Hungry' event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roads across East Sacramento are closing Thursday morning for the city's annual Run to Feed the Hungry in support of Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. City officials are advising residents to be aware of the closures and potential traffic. Road closures include:. J Street between...
Water damages several stores at the Roseville Galleria after fire protection system accidentally triggered
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Several stores at the Roseville Galleria have been impacted by the mall's fire protection system unintentionally going off. The fire department said a construction worker in a vacant suite hit a fire protection system pipe, which ended up triggering the system to go off. Around 9...
Millswood Middle School student found with airsoft gun in backpack
LODI, Calif. — A Millswood Middle School student was found with an airsoft gun in their backpack on campus Tuesday, according to the Lodi Unified School District. School officials reportedly worked with the School Resource Officer during the incident. At no time were any staff or students in danger, according to the district.
2 killed after being hit by train in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people have died after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Union Pacific Railroad property and involved a Union Pacific train. The Union Pacific Railroad Police are now investigating the crash.
4 hospitalized in Sacramento County after rollover accident involving big rig
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said people involved in a rollover vehicle accident involving a big rig are hospitalized - with one reported to be in critical condition. California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident near Prairie City Road and White Rock Road. Crews are on...
Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide
YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police released footage from Aug. 22 of an officer shooting a man in Fairfield. The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0