Solano County, CA

ABC10

Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
YUBA CITY, CA
CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials. The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting arrested in Humboldt County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a deadly shooting along Olmstead Drive was arrested in Humboldt County Monday. The Sacramento Police Department said Louis Vongphasouk, 40, was arrested on a homicide warrant. Vongphasouk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting along the 100 block of Olmstead Drive that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
At-risk man found after going missing in Vintage Park area

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the man has been located and reunited with his family. Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of an at-risk missing man Sunday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kongmong Xiong. They described Xiong as having autism and the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Two Sacramento police officers injured after crashing into tree during chase

The crash happened on westbound West El Camino Avenue near Western Avenue just after midnight, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Two officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop when the car left the area. The officers chased the car and ended up crashing into a tree. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Millswood Middle School student found with airsoft gun in backpack

LODI, Calif. — A Millswood Middle School student was found with an airsoft gun in their backpack on campus Tuesday, according to the Lodi Unified School District. School officials reportedly worked with the School Resource Officer during the incident. At no time were any staff or students in danger, according to the district.
LODI, CA
2 killed after being hit by train in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people have died after being hit by a train in Elk Grove Saturday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Union Pacific Railroad property and involved a Union Pacific train. The Union Pacific Railroad Police are now investigating the crash.
ELK GROVE, CA
Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide

YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
YUBA CITY, CA
Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police released footage from Aug. 22 of an officer shooting a man in Fairfield. The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
FAIRFIELD, CA
