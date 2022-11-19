ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 4 days ago

Another big loss to the West Virginia secondary.

We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.

Woods, according to the coaching staff, is the most talented cornerback in the Big 12 Conference. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener at Pitt and was sidelined for several weeks. He's played in four games this season, registering seven tackles. By sitting out the remainder of the season, Woods will be able to use this year as a redshirt and play one more year of college football elsewhere.

