ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Trice Turned In His Most Powerful Play at Oregon, Which He Reluctantly Concedes

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6wgz_0jH3iRdk00

The Husky edge rusher had his way with the Ducks' highly regarded T.J. Bass.

Pick out a top play at Oregon and the University of Washington football team offered endless candidates. Michael Penix Jr. supplied the opposite hashmark throw, Jalen McMillan the simultaneous catch, Peyton Henry the redemptive kick, Ja'Lynn Polk the long home-run ball, Taj Davis the shorter home-run ball, Alex Cook the hurtful hit on Bo Nix and Edefuan Ulofoshio, with his looming presence, the fourth-down slip.

So many clutch performances, so many tempting selections to choose from in the Huskies' 37-34 victory.

Still another was the understated yet dominant moment provided by Husky edge rusher Bralen Trice near the end of the first quarter in Eugene.

On a third-and-13 situation at the UW 25, the 6-foot-4, 269-pound sophomore from Phoenix rose up from his stance, easily shed the first blocker who got in his way, tight end Cam McCormick, plowed right over the top of highly regarded left tackle T.J. Bass, knocking him backward, and wrapped his arms around  quarterback Bo Nix, who hurriedly got rid of the ball, and dropped him hard on his back.

For sheer power and being a weapon of mass destruction, Trice was at his very best on that play.

Bass comes from Deming, Washington, which is in the shadows of Mount Baker, and has heady credentials as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection the season before and currently an Outland Trophy watch-list candidate. Nix hadn't been hit all year and has been mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

The unassuming Trice just went about his business of totally disrupting things, or as in the prophetic words of former UW edge-rusher coach Ikaika Malloe, someday becoming "better than Joe Tryon."

Trice is the Huskies' best defensive bet for earning a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection this season, currently ranking third in the conference with 7 sacks. He also might be a tough sell to return to the UW for his junior season and not head directly to the NFL draft.

At Oregon, Trice played the man across from him like a Bass fiddle. He helped rein in the elusive Nix, who left the game so beat up he's questionable to play his next game against Utah.

For Trice, he didn't register a sack this time, but it might have been his most defining play of the season.

"I guess so," the modest Trice reluctantly confirmed. "I kind of came into the game mentally ready and physically ready to do what I've got to do and play my hardest. And I think it just showed in a situation like that."

He's had a breakthrough Husky season, first relegating the highly accomplished and still very skilled Zion Tupuola-Fetui to a backup role if not a job share. Trice has started eight games, ZTF two.

Trice has 28 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and those 7 sacks; ZTF has 20 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Do the math for that one position and it's a lot of football mayhem: 48 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 10.5 sacks.

As for surpassing the talent level of the now christened Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the former Husky who became a first-round draft pick and a starter for the Tampa Bay Bucs, Trice always turns a little shy when he hears that high praise mentioned to him.

Maybe Oregon's Bass, who he tossed around like a bean bag, should have handed Trice that compliment to make him blush and stammer, and try to slow him down some. Nothing else worked.

"When I heard that the first time, I didn't want to take that too much to the head," Trice said of Malloe's rather brazen compliment. "[It's] stay humble, keep playing how I play and be myself."

Which, as Oregon and others will tell you, is a considerable handful.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Look Who shares the UW Lead in Interceptions

For all the hard lessons learned by young University of Washington defensive backs this season, Makell Esteen has been one of those guys who's made the homework sessions pay off. He's a redshirt freshman safety, someone who's played in seven of 11 games as a reserve, and, get this, Esteen...
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Apple Cup: Washington-Washington State scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The annual rivalry between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars will look a little different this year. Instead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Apple Cup played on Friday, the Cougars and Huskies will kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The...
PULLMAN, WA
AccuWeather

Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Business Leader: Joseph Brazen, Determination and Risk-Taking Drives Real Estate and Restaurants

Bellevue Business Leader Series interviews a wide range of business leaders in Bellevue. These in-depth interviews focus on how the leader got started in business and how they continue to lead today. I interviewed Joseph Brazen, owner of 520 Bar & Grill, Central Bar + Restaurant, and Managing Broker/team lead of The Brazens at Windemere Real Estate.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

The London Plane in Seattle's Pioneer Square is closing

A favorite in Pioneer Square is saying goodbye. The London Plane, a space featuring a cafe/wine bar, flower shop and market, is closing its doors in December. The announcement was posted on the business' Instagram Friday. "Over the last decade, we have been so fortunate for the support of our...
SEATTLE, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

Nolan Klouda of the University of Alaska's Center for Economic Development details the Center's latest report, which indicates Alaska's economic performance is among the worst in the country. Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy