1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Responders describe treating Apple Store crash victims through broken glass
Treating victims of the deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store was a surreal experience, South Shore Hospital staff said Tuesday, a day after an SUV plowed into the retail storefront, killing one man and injuring 20 more. But it was a possibility the paramedics, doctors, surgeons and nurses had trained for.
WCVB
Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
caughtindot.com
JFK/UMass Red Line Columbia Road/Sydney St Entrances are Closed
Seek an alternative route…which sounds inconvenient…. Just an FYI. The MBTA evidently closed the Columbia Road and Sydney Street (at Crescent Ave.) Entrances to the JFK/UMass Red Line Station. One Red Line Commuter found out the hard way:. Back in 2021, the state completely removed one entrance – an...
Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas
The man accused of crashing an SUV through the front window of an Apple Store in Hingham said his foot became stuck on the gas in the parking lot outside, and that he was unable to brake before his vehicle plowed into the store. Bradley Rein, 53, faces a charge...
Nicholas Pike, 26, identified as victim in fatal Gardner crash
A 26 year-old Gardner man has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on crash in Gardner Thursday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Pike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Route 140 near Green Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Tobin Bridge movie shoot could slow traffic on Sunday
MassDOT said lanes will remain open, but I-93 traffic around the bridge could be affected. Travelers passing through Boston on Sunday should brace for possible traffic slowdowns on Interstate 93 and the Tobin Bridge due to an afternoon movie shoot. The filming will take place between 1 p.m. and 9...
Mass. police officer seriously injured in Walpole motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts police officer was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon Walpole motorcycle crash. In a press release, the Walpole Police Department said one of its officers collided with a civilian sedan while driving a department motorcycle at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street. Officials said the collision...
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
universalhub.com
First responders search the Charles for somebody who may have jumped off a bridge early this morning
The Cambridge Fire Department and Live Boston report that Boston and Cambridge firefighters and police and state troopers started searching the Charles River at the Anderson Bridge at JFK Street after receiving a report of a person jumping into the water. They were still searching around 7:45 a.m.
Hingham Apple Store closed ‘until further notice’ following fatal crash
After an SUV crashed through the front glass of a Hingham Apple store killing one and injuring 17 others, the store is closed until further notice. The Derby Street store has a banner on its website stating “recent tragic events” as the reason for the closure. “Our hearts...
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein had prior drunk driving citation expunged
The 53-year-old Natick man charged in connection with the Hingham Apple store crash on Monday morning that killed one person and injured 20, had previously been issued a citation for drunk driving in the state of Vermont, prosecutors stated in Hingham District Court during an arraignment Tuesday morning. The incident,...
Upcoming movie shoot on I-93 and Tobin Bridge could prompt travel delays
BOSTON — A movie shoot planned for I-93 and the Tobin Bridge on Sunday could prompt some travel delays, MassDOT warns commuters. Filming for the movie will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not require any lane closures. “Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a...
MassLive.com
Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved
In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
Hingham Apple store crash: Bradley Rein arrested, charged with motor vehicle homicide
UPDATE: Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas. The driver of the SUV that crashed through the Hingham Apple store in the Derby St. plaza on Monday morning has been arrested, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz stated. Bradley Rein, 53, has...
Worcester vigil Sunday to honor eight killed in traffic accidents
A vigil to be held in Worcester Sunday afternoon will honor eight people who died in traffic accidents in the city recently. City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj will host the vigil at 3 p.m. alongside WalkBike Worcester, a citizen advocacy group working to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in the city.
Vehicle crashed through Apple store in Hingham; multiple injured and trapped
Update, 1:13 p.m. ET: At least 1 dead, multiple injured after vehicle crashed through Apple store. A vehicle crashed through the Apple store in at 94 Derby Rd. in Hingham Monday morning leaving multiple injured and trapped, according to the Hanover Fire Department. The department shared an image of the...
One Dead and 17 Injured After Car Crashes Into Apple Store
A black SUV rammed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, leaving one shopper dead and at least 17 hospitalized at South Shore Hospital, according to NBC Boston. The vehicle sped into the glass storefront, leaving a gaping hole in the building’s exterior before slamming into the back wall, subsequently trapping more patrons inside. Witnesses at the Hingham shopping center described the sound of the crash as similar to a “bomb going off,” and say they saw emergency personnel pull the unidentified male driver out bloodied but alive from the obliterated 4runner, according to the Daily Mail. The scene, which required an MBTA bus to be used for triage, has been declared a mass casualty event, according to the Boston Herald. This is a developing story. Just getting this picture from a contact in Hingham, MA and the rescues underway right now. I’m being told four people are trapped in the Apple store. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/aoKdL9o2xt— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) November 21, 2022 Read it at Patriot Ledger
MassLive.com
