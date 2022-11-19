Girls soccer state roundup: Tumwater topples Enumclaw in 2A third-place match

SATURDAY (NOV. 19)

NO. 2 TUMWATER 3, NO. 9 ENUMCLAW 1

A trio of first-half goals propelled Tumwater over Enumclaw in Saturday’s third-place state match at Shoreline Stadium.

Tumwater’s run for an undefeated season fell apart a day earlier with a 3-1 defeat to No. 6 Columbia River in the state semifinals, but the T-Birds responded to prove the loss an anomaly.

Saturday’s third-place finish secures the best finish in program history.

“There’s a lot of really great things about today,” coach Brett Bartlett said Saturday. “The fact that they rebounded... they wanted to show everybody who they really were, because that wasn’t them, what they presented yesterday.”

Tumwater completes its season at 19-1-2. Enumclaw, in possession of the fourth-place trophy, finished 16-7-1.

Junior forward Reagan Brewer netted the T-Birds’ first goal in the 15th minute. Senior midfielder Cierra Larson doubled the lead five minutes later.

“Finishing strong, finishing with a win for our seniors... that was really nice,” Bartlett said.

Sophomore forward Emalyn Shaffer scored in first-half stoppage, putting Tumwater up three.

Said Bartlett: “Our focus was better. We came out better.”

FRIDAY (NOV. 18)





2A

NO. 6 COLUMBIA RIVER 3, NO. 2 TUMWATER 1

A typically-fast-paced and aggressive Tumwater team hit a roadblock Friday night, falling to Columbia River in the 2A state semifinals at Shoreline Stadium.

Coach Brett Bartlett rosters eight underclassmen on the varsity level, but his younger T-Birds team known for finding its groove never settled into place.

The script flipped instead: the underdog Rapids jumped to a 2-0 lead and held the advantage for a 3-1 win.

It was Tumwater’s first loss all season, dropping the T-Birds to 18-1-2.

“We were off all night,” Bartlett said. “Our passing was not on. Our dribble attackers were cutting off their own runs.

“I would say we were more reactive than proactive in our approach to that contest.”

Columbia River will play for a state title Saturday, meeting No. 4 Sehome. Peyton Dukes’ Olympic goal from the corner in the 62nd minute sealed the semifinal.

Rapids junior midfielder Paige Johnson drew first blood with a header in the 21st. Avah Eslinger padded the advantage with another score in the 46th.

Kayla Pope converted a penalty kick in the 48th, good for Tumwater’s only offensive response.

The T-Birds meet No. 9 Enumclaw on Saturday for third-place honors. Now guaranteed at least a fourth-place finish, Tumwater will bring home a state trophy.

“These guys will obviously have achieved a great thing,” Bartlett said. “They’ll receive the highest placing for the girls program (ever).”

NO. 4 SEHOME 2, NO. 9 ENUMCLAW 0

The Hornets were looking to extend their run to the championship match in the WIAA 2A girls soccer state tournament. However, the Mariners got up two goals in the second half and sent Enumclaw to the 3rd/4th place game instead.

Starting the game off on the right note, the Hornets were on the pitch creating chances for themselves. Junior forward Josie Schampera had the best opportunity for an Enumclaw goal as she tried to drill the first score of the game into the net.

Unfortunately, the Sehome keeper made an incredible save, and that slowed down the momentum from the Hornets.

“I think that is what brought Sehome back into the game a bit more,” said coach Shawn Tobius. “They turned up their intensity and we couldn’t get a foothold on the ball or respond…. Coaches kept trying to keep the girls in it from the sidelines. They created some half chances, but couldn’t convert a corner. Nothing really materialized. We then shifted to urgently playing after the second goal. The girls tried to find penetration, but nothing came through.”

Ten minutes into the second half of the match, senior Evelyn Keay from Sehome buried her first goal of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Then 11 minutes later, she netted her second goal of the match to put the Mariners up permanently 2-0.

Though Enumclaw tried to fight their way back into the match, nothing worked. Now they are set to play against Tumwater in the 3rd/4th place game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.