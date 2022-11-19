ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Adores This Under-$20 Cleanser With Over 34,000 Perfect Reviews That Shoppers Say Is ‘Magic’

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487CtR_0jH3hMR800

When something is Drew Barrymore -approved, you know its quality. Back in 2017, Barrymore took to Instagram, per People , to talk about her favorite products, including a beloved French classic. Now, what is this classic? It’s the Bioderma: Sensibio H2O Micellar Water , which Barrymore calls “by far the best makeup remover I have ever used.”

She added, “This used to be only available in France. But now it is much more common in beauty supply stores, chemists and on line! Do not skip this step. It’s so clean. Like water. But doesn’t sting and is an old favorite of the fashion and beauty world.”

The best part? It’s under $20.

Buy: Bioderma H2O Micellar Water $16.99

The Bioderma micellar water is a consistent bestseller on Amazon and is considered the number one micellar water in Europe . So you may be asking yourself, “what’s all the hype for?” Well, it’s said to remove 99 percent of makeup and pollutants. It can be used for even the most sensitive of skin, especially since it’s free of oil, alcohol, and parabens.

And she’s not the only one obsessed with this product. This micellar water has thousands of reviews on multiple sites (of course, including DermStore ), but it also has over 39,000 reviews on Amazon with nearly five stars.

One customer said , “Bought this directly from Amazon. It’s the real deal. I bought two bottles of this when I was in France but was starting to run out, and I am SO glad that they finally are making it available in the US…In addition to removing all makeup, this product is great for making adjustments to your makeup if you mess up.” Another reviewer wrote , “It’s hard to explain, exactly, what happens when I use this other than it’s freaking pure magic. My face feels fresh, dewy, and so dang soft. I’ve noticed that since I’ve added this product, specifically, that my serums and moisturizers absorb much, much better and quicker.”

And the top Dermstore review called it a “staple,” saying, “As good as the hype. Definitely a beauty / skincare staple to keep on hand. A multitasking product that is great for both hydration and make up removal.”

Along with being available at Amazon , you can snag this on DermStore and Skinstore .

Before you go, click here to see some pregnancy-safe skincare we’re loving right now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fl3Oa_0jH3hMR800

