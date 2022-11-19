ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer-Nadal backs Argentina to respond after Saudi shock

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal knows all about resilience in sport and the 22-times Grand Slam tennis champion said Lionel Messi's Argentina can shake off the disappointment of their stunning World Cup defeat by Saudi Arabia and have a deep run in Qatar.

