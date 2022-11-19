Read full article on original website
Soccer-Nadal backs Argentina to respond after Saudi shock
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal knows all about resilience in sport and the 22-times Grand Slam tennis champion said Lionel Messi's Argentina can shake off the disappointment of their stunning World Cup defeat by Saudi Arabia and have a deep run in Qatar.
Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill one in suspected Palestinian attack
JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Two bombs exploded at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts on Wednesday, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding at least 14 other people in what appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants, Israeli authorities said.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
