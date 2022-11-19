Cynthia Bailey Denies ‘Officially Going Home’ To Peter Thomas

If you thought Cynthia Bailey was looking Peter Thomas’ way now that she’s back on the market, you’re wrong.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a now-deleted photo of she and Thomas on Facebook with the caption, “officially coming home.” This gave fans the impression that they had reunited. Bailey told The Shade Room that that’s not the case .

“Peter and I are not back together. We are friends only,” she clarified. “We were married for eight years, so of course, we have remained friendly and cordial. I am and have always been very close to his oldest daughter Porsche.”

Thomas also reached out to her after she announced her split from Mike Hill.

“Peter reached out to me , he said he just wishes me the best,” she told PageSix . “He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice.”

Cynthia Bailey Is Not Looking For A Serious Relationship

While she isn’t opposed to dating casually, Bailey isn’t sure she wants to get married again.

“Now I don’t know if that [love] looks like a marriage again ,” she told People . “I don’t know what it looks like — and to be honest, I can’t try to plan for it because it’ll come when it comes. So right now, the love I’m leaning into is self-love. I’m focused on myself and my heart and my career and all the things I want to do. The rest will come.”

She added that she and Hill, who she was married to for two years, are still friends.

“I just honestly stopped wearing my wedding ring with the announcement because although we were going through some things, it was important to me to honor my marriage all the way until the end. There’s still a friendship there. I have so much love and so much respect for my Mike and our marriage.”