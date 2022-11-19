ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Scammers are targeting desperate FTX customers by pretending to be the DOJ and promising access to funds

By Steve Mollman
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGaa6_0jH3gGX500

FTX customers around the world no doubt regret their decision to sign on with the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Adding insult to injury, they’re now the targets of scammers pretending to be the U.S. Department of Justice.

Police in Singapore on Saturday warned about a website pretending to be hosted by the DOJ—and supposedly helping FTX users recover their funds. The site instructs visitors to log in with their FTX username and password. It then claims they’ll be able to withdraw their funds after paying legal fees.

"The site is likely a phishing website for collecting login credentials," said the police, according to Channel News Asia.

FTX imploded in dramatic fashion this month after getting hit with $6 billion in withdrawal requests over three days—the crypto equivalent of a bank run. It declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11, the same day that founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. Calls for tighter regulation of the cryptocurrency sector have increased dramatically in the wake of its collapse.

Under new CEO John J. Ray III, the company has begun a strategic review of global assets as a part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Ray was also involved in cleaning up the mess after the Enron scandal, to which former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers compared the FTX fiasco .

This week Ray said he’s never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information” as he’s seen at FTX.

“The whole operation was run by a gang of kids in the Bahamas,” a person familiar with the matter told CoinDesk on the condition of anonymity.

Such comments will offer little reassurance to FTX customers sent into a panic after their holdings in FTX were frozen. But it does present an opportunity for scammers looking to take advantage of their desperation.

In Singapore, retail investors are not the only ones who have been burned by FTX. The government-owned state holding company Temasek released a statement this week saying that its stake in the crypto exchange was now worthless . It did eight months of due diligence on FTX, it said, including reviewing audited financials that showed the company was profitable. It invested $210 million in FTX International and $65 million in FTX US.

“While this write down of our investment in FTX will not have significant impact on our overall performance,” it wrote , “we treat any investment losses seriously and there will be learnings for us from this.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:

The American middle class is at the end of an era

Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire ‘was run by a gang of kids in the Bahamas’ who all dated each other

Christina Applegate’s early MS symptoms make it clear that the disease can be mistaken for everyday aches. Here’s what you need to know

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom

Comments / 5

elblanco
2d ago

The first mistake was believing in something that doesn’t exist and then investing in it. Global Warming is along the same lines. Also, I found a male & female unicorn. I’m looking for investors.

Reply
2
Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
decrypt.co

FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was right about one thing: He and his inner circle won’t see any more money from the company. FTX spelled out in...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
TechCrunch

US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
Fortune

People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has compared Peloton to dotcom bomb Pets.com. The exponentially increasing troubles at FTX, previously one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, could be the catalyst to increased federal regulation of the cryptocurrency world, warned former Treasury secretary Larry Summers. In a conversation with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

Fortune

244K+
Followers
10K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy