Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, has caused a lane closure. The northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204 in Calhoun County are currently blocked. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO