UAB Police report several car break-ins on campus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants to make you aware of some recent car break-ins that happened on campus. Campus security is also offering tips to keep you safe both on and off campus. UAB said the campus continues to see low rates of on-campus crime, but there was a...
Man hits Springville Police Officer during chase in stolen car
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is facing charges after hitting a Springville police officer during a pursuit in a stolen car according to Springville PD. Police say the suspect stole the vehicle from Trussville and was eluding Trussville police when he hit the Springville officer. SPD had to set...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
Multi-Vehicle Crash Accident In Calhoun County Causes Lane Closures
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, has caused a lane closure. The northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204 in Calhoun County are currently blocked. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
North Alabama woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
Man killed in train crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died over the weekend after his vehicle was hit by a train according to officials. It happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 10 block of Center Place South. The victim 55-year-old Willie Junior Osborne was taken to UAB hospital where he died...
Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck
Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
Sylacauga Police searching for woman wanted on alleged property theft
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the public’s help finding an at-large woman with a warrant out for her arrest. Alesia Key Howard, 60, is wanted for Property of Theft in the first degree. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Howard,...
Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd
Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
BPD searching for brother of man killed in weekend shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Zevin Patterson. According to BPD, officers are searching for his brother Devin Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham. Detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $250,000. He is described as being 5’7″ […]
Trussville gets new special needs alert system
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Trussville Police Department announced it is adding a new special needs notification service. If you have a family member with autism or any other hidden disability, you can notify TPD so they can better serve you. Police dispatch can create a notification in its system...
Holiday shopping safety tips from Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The last-minute holiday shopping crunch is on, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be safe while checking off items from your grocery lists. To start, the sheriff’s office says the best way to pay is in person. Shelby County deputies say...
Car crashes into Birmingham liquor store
A car crashed into a liquor store in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Select ABC Spirits store which is located at 1116 3rd Avenue North. Authorities said there were no injuries.
Blount Co. seeing improvements to 911 response times with new ambulance service
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We first told you back in September about how Blount County ambulances were understaffed and struggling responding to the 911 call volume. In October, a new ambulance service started, because the former companies contract had ended. Now, county leaders said they are seeing improvements. “We...
Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
B’ham Police investigating after Amazon delivery van robbed, stolen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Police say on Sunday, Nov. 20, an Amazon delivery van was robbed in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. The suspect was armed with...
Several units damaged in early morning apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning blaze at an apartment complex in Birmingham has left several people without homes. It happened at 1400 Aspen Run at the Adona Apartments. Birmingham Fire and Rescue got the call just before 3 a.m. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. One person was...
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
Idle cars proving to be a target for would be thieves
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car theft is up 12% in Birmingham this year, with over a thousand cars stolen in 2022 already. Unfortunately, officers say some of you are making it easier for would be thieves. It seems easy enough, but by simply removing your keys from the vehicle, you...
