This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
MLB rumors: Surprise team emerges in Trea Turner chase
MLB rumors now link free agent Trea Turner to a surprising team — the Seattle Mariners. Trea Turner is one of this offseason’s biggest free agents. He is in a free agent class of shortstops with plenty of talent yet he seems to stand out more than the others thanks to how many different things he can do so well. MLB rumors about where he could land include many of the usual suspects we expect to spend big. What about those surprise clubs?
Who’s the real favorite to land Justin Verlander?
Many eyes are on free agent ace Justin Verlander, and it’s unknown where he may end up. However, there is a team that appears to be the most likely contender. Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is certainly a catch who’s gaining attention from many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace just earned his third Cy Young award and pitched an incredible regular season with the Astros, one of many reasons why so many teams are eyeing him.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Braves Dansby Swanson strategy could come back to haunt them
The Atlanta Braves are being patient with Dansby Swanson, allowing his market to develop. Could they come to regret that strategy?. Dansby Swanson is one of the best shortstops available on the free-agent market, joining the likes of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. All four are expected to command large contracts, with Swanson coming off a career year, which resulted in his first All-Star appearance.
MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes
While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign
The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
3 Jacob deGrom destinations that would break Mets fans hearts
New York Mets fans may have accepted that ace Jacob deGrom could sign elsewhere, but signing with one of these three teams will break their hearts. This year’s MLB free agency class is extremely top-heavy, with outfielder Aaron Judge ranking atop the list of best players, and four top-tier shortstops in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts all available. When it comes to starting pitching, Jacob deGrom leads the way.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
Braves shouldn’t worry about losing Dansby Swanson according to MLB experts
The Atlanta Braves are going to be in a free agency dogfight to keep Dansby Swanson, but fans shouldn’t worry too much according to MLB experts. Perhaps the biggest fear for the Atlanta Braves and their fans this offseason is that they will relive last offseason with Freddie Freeman by watching hometown shortstop Dansby Swanson leave for another team in 2023.
76ers fans welcomed Ben Simmons back to Philly exactly how you’d expect (Video)
Ben Simmons returned to play in Philadelphia to face the 76ers, and he got the exact reaction you would have expected him to. This is the game that most Philadelphia 76ers fans have been waiting for since the trade deadline last year. The 76ers traded Ben Simmons, who was sitting out last year with the team, to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a huge deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. Simmons didn’t play much last season with the Nets, and recently got out of a shooting slump.
Where do the Commanders stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 11?
The Washington Commanders are now 5-1 in their last six games after thumping the Houston Texans on Sunday. That could easily be a 6-0 record had they not melted down in the fourth quarter against the Vikings two weeks ago. This marks yet another in-season turnaround under Ron Rivera, tough...
OBJ really seems to be enjoying watching two could-be teammates in Kansas City
Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have his eyes on several teams, and the Chiefs have been added to that list. Odell Beckham Jr. might have been watching the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night because he’s a fan of the game and is excited to get back to playing for an NFL team very soon. That’s entirely possible.
