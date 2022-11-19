Read full article on original website
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way
Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game
Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Jets QB Zach Wilson Inactive Vs. Bears; Mike White Named Starter
Zach Wilson inactive vs. Bears; White named starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will be inactive for Sunday's Bears-Jets game. Mike White will take over as the starter and Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The question to...
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Apologizes to Team After Falcons Loss
NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team.
Report: Bears Are ‘Optimistic' About QB Justin Fields Playing
Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said....
Devin Hester Named a Semi-Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Hester named a semi-finalist for Pro Football HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bears kick returner, Devin Hester, as a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2023 class. This is Hester's second time holding semi-finalist status for the Hall of Fame. Hester...
Dilfer on If Trevor Siemian Plays: ‘He'll Get His Brains Beat In'
Dilfer on if Siemian plays: 'He'll get his brains beat in' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the final drive of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Justin Fields injured his shoulder and was carted off the field at the end of the game to undergo further evaluation on his left shoulder.
Broncos' In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired
Who is the Denver Broncos' best interim head coach option if Nathaniel Hackett gets fired?
Jets’ Zach Wilson benched ahead of Bears game following atrocious performance vs Patriots
The New York Jets have reportedly decided to bench quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears after his performance in Week 11 against the Patriots.
How Eddie Jackson Grew as Bears Leader by Sharing His Scars
How 'sharing scars' helped Eddie Jackson grow as team leader originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the first things Matt Eberflus did when he took the job as Bears head coach was to offer everyone in Halas Hall a clean slate. He made it clear that players wouldn’t be judged for their play on past teams, or under different regimes, good or bad. Eberflus’ staff was going to look at each player with new eyes and every player was getting a fresh start. The message was both a challenge and an opportunity, and so far Eddie Jackson has made the most of it.
Here's Who is Playing in this Year's NFL Thanksgiving Games
While turkey dinners are generally the star of the show on Thanksgiving, the action on the NFL gridiron is also a key to the festivities, with three games on the docket. Those games feature five teams with playoff aspirations, including the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, who will square off at AT&T Stadium.
Listen: McDermott If you're detailed, it leads to great execution
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott joins the Extra Point Show for his weekly appearance on WGR as the Bills get set to take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Patriots' Lawrence Guy Pays It Forward, Helps Others With Learning Disabilities
Patriots’ Lawrence Guy pays it forward, helps others with learning disabilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lawrence Guy is more than just a defensive end. This New Englander divides his time wisely so he can be a face of the Patriots and a philanthropic force in the community.
Thanksgiving holiday weekend features epic slate of sporting events on FOX
The Thanksgiving holiday will feature turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and a major helping of sports on FOX throughout the four-day weekend.
REPORT: Mel Tucker receives entire $100,000 bonus intended for MSU staff
Tucker is 18-13 overall and 12-12 in Big Ten play during his tenure in East Lansing...
NFL Week 12 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots Upset Vikings, Lions Play Bills Tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
