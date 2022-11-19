ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way

Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
CHICAGO, IL
Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Apologizes to Team After Falcons Loss

NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team.
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Bears Are ‘Optimistic' About QB Justin Fields Playing

Report: Bears 'optimistic' about Fields playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are "optimistic" Justin Fields can play despite injuring his left shoulder at the end of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported on The Rich Eisen show on Tuesday. "His status is TBA," Rapoport said....
CHICAGO, IL
How Eddie Jackson Grew as Bears Leader by Sharing His Scars

How 'sharing scars' helped Eddie Jackson grow as team leader originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the first things Matt Eberflus did when he took the job as Bears head coach was to offer everyone in Halas Hall a clean slate. He made it clear that players wouldn’t be judged for their play on past teams, or under different regimes, good or bad. Eberflus’ staff was going to look at each player with new eyes and every player was getting a fresh start. The message was both a challenge and an opportunity, and so far Eddie Jackson has made the most of it.
CHICAGO, IL
Here's Who is Playing in this Year's NFL Thanksgiving Games

While turkey dinners are generally the star of the show on Thanksgiving, the action on the NFL gridiron is also a key to the festivities, with three games on the docket. Those games feature five teams with playoff aspirations, including the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, who will square off at AT&T Stadium.
On3.com

Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State

It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
COLUMBUS, OH
