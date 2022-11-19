Steelers S Damontae Kazee fined for hit on Chris Olave

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Domante Kazee made his regular-season debut last week against the New Orleans Saints. Kazee had a strong game but unfortunately, his big hit on Saints receiver Chris Olave early in the game drew a penalty and now according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, a fine by the NFL as well. Fowler also indicated Kazee plans to appeal the fine per his agent.

Kazee finished with four tackles and a key interception in the win over the Saints. Kazee joined the Steelers as a free agent in the offseason but had missed the entire season up until last week due to a broken arm. A healthy Kazee gives the Steelers three excellent safeties for the home stretch of the season.