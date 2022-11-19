ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers S Damontae Kazee fined for hit on Chris Olave

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qwr2l_0jH3eoQ500

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Domante Kazee made his regular-season debut last week against the New Orleans Saints. Kazee had a strong game but unfortunately, his big hit on Saints receiver Chris Olave early in the game drew a penalty and now according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, a fine by the NFL as well. Fowler also indicated Kazee plans to appeal the fine per his agent.

Kazee finished with four tackles and a key interception in the win over the Saints. Kazee joined the Steelers as a free agent in the offseason but had missed the entire season up until last week due to a broken arm. A healthy Kazee gives the Steelers three excellent safeties for the home stretch of the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy