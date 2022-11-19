Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
USC Gamecock
USC prepares for Clemson football game with annual tiger burn
University of South Carolina fans rallied together to prepare for the rivalry game against Clemson on Monday night at the annual tiger burn event at the practice fields outside Williams-Brice Stadium. “I think that (Clemson is) feeling the way this tiger is going to feel in a second after seeing...
USC Gamecock
Preview: Gamecocks look to upset another top-10 team this weekend against rival Clemson
After upsetting No. 5 Tennessee at home, the South Carolina football team will attempt to spoil another top-10 team’s playoff chances when the team travels to play rival Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl. Last season, then No. 23 Clemson shut out South Carolina 30-0 in Columbia. The Tigers ran...
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities
South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: Gamecocks fall to Furman, leave Charleston Classic winless
The South Carolina men’s basketball team failed to hold on to early game momentum en route to a 79-60 loss against Furman in the final game of the Charleston Classic. The Gamecocks came out hot shooting over 60% from three early. The offense was efficient in the beginning as freshman forward GG Jackson controlled the pace of play and proved he belongs on the court even at a young age. Jackson finished the game with 19 points and six rebounds in the game.
USC Gamecock
Behind enemy bylines: The Tiger sports editor discusses storylines ahead of rivalry football game
It’s rivalry week in the Palmetto State as the South Carolina Gamecocks 7-4 (4-4 SEC) and No. 7 Clemson Tigers 10-1 (8-0 ACC) will play on the gridiron this weekend. South Carolina is coming off a statement victory over then-No. 5 Tennessee, while Clemson beat Miami to finish unbeaten in conference play in the regular season.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: No. 1 Gamecocks women's basketball overcomes deficit to beat No. 2 Stanford in overtime
The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team earned a comeback victory at No. 2 Stanford in a 76-71 overtime win. The Gamecocks outscored the Cardinal 32-17 in the fourth quarter and overtime combined to complete the comeback after trailing by double-digits multiple times throughout the game. “I just...
WLTX.com
Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
Dabo Swinney: "They're in our way"
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some interesting comments about South Carolina and what this game means for his team.
USC Gamecock
Photos: USC hosts annual Clemson tiger burn in preparation for rivalry game
The University of South Carolina held its annual Tiger Burning ceremony at the Bluff Road Intermural Field on Nov. 21, 2022. The USC American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers constructed the 32.5-foot-tall Clemson Tiger statue that was burned in preparation for the USC-Clemson Rivalry game on Nov. 26, 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum comments on confidence surrounding Shane Beamer, South Carolina
The greatest upset in Week 12 of college football was none other than the 63-38 South Carolina victory over Tennessee. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a day as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also shone with 177 receiving yards. College...
USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
Look: Steve Spurrier's Comment On Tennessee Is Going Viral
There was a massive upset in college football this past Saturday. Tennessee, who was ranked fifth in the country at the time, traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and got blown out, 63-38. It knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff discussion and it also gave...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
AOL Corp
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
AOL Corp
2 dead in helicopter crash off Interstate 77 + Matt Rhule speaks on departure from Panthers
Hey, everyone! Drew here. A special bonus episode of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” released today and featuring NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Scott Fowler sat down with the former Davidson basketball star his college recruitment, his time in college, the three best shots he’s made in his career, his Queen City roots and more.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
WBTV
Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
