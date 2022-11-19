ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC Gamecock

USC prepares for Clemson football game with annual tiger burn

University of South Carolina fans rallied together to prepare for the rivalry game against Clemson on Monday night at the annual tiger burn event at the practice fields outside Williams-Brice Stadium. “I think that (Clemson is) feeling the way this tiger is going to feel in a second after seeing...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Analysis: Gamecocks fall to Furman, leave Charleston Classic winless

The South Carolina men’s basketball team failed to hold on to early game momentum en route to a 79-60 loss against Furman in the final game of the Charleston Classic. The Gamecocks came out hot shooting over 60% from three early. The offense was efficient in the beginning as freshman forward GG Jackson controlled the pace of play and proved he belongs on the court even at a young age. Jackson finished the game with 19 points and six rebounds in the game.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Photos: USC hosts annual Clemson tiger burn in preparation for rivalry game

The University of South Carolina held its annual Tiger Burning ceremony at the Bluff Road Intermural Field on Nov. 21, 2022. The USC American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers constructed the 32.5-foot-tall Clemson Tiger statue that was burned in preparation for the USC-Clemson Rivalry game on Nov. 26, 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outpouring of support from the community continues as Charlotte FC and the Carolina Panthers took time to remember Chip Tayag and Jason Myers on Tuesday night at their annual tree lighting at Bank of America Stadium. The loss of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC

