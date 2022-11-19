Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Gets Back on Track with Win Against Tarleton
Nebraska improved to 3-2 on the season as the Huskers dominated the paint in a 71-53 win over Tarleton. Just as importantly, Nebraska fans saw the return of Sam Haiby, who played six minutes. Haiby was originally expected to miss the entire season, but when she went in for surgery, the doctors determined the damage was not as bad as expected. The multi-year team captain and All-Big Ten selection left the game after a collision and looked to be limping on the injured knee. Hopefully she is okay. Haiby tallied four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs Tarleton Preview and Game Thread
Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) vs. Tarleton Texans (3-1) Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live Video: B1G+ (Student U) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Nebraska’s meeting with Tarleton (3-1) will...
Corn Nation
About Lance Leipold As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
Lance Leipold is the current head coach of Kansas Jayhawks football. His name has come up in relation to the open Nebraska head football coach job. He is an intriguing candidate. Leipold started his collegiate career playing quarterback at Division III Wisconsin Whitewater. He started his coaching career as soon...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Plays a Ton of Defense to Defeat Purdue
Nebraska served aggressively and hit their target locations to force Purdue’s setter off the net. That limited their offense and put a great deal of pressure on Purdue freshman outside hitter, Eva Hudson. The defense was everywhere for Nebraska. Kenzie Knuckles and Lexi Rodriguez both dug a ton with...
Corn Nation
Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Loss To Wisconsin And A New Coach Awaits!
Jon & Todd are back for the Monday Night session. We begin by discussing the unbelievably disappointing loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. The good news is the season is almost over. I surprised Todd with a discussion topic concerning the dichotomy of how people feel about CEOs getting paid tons...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 -58
It took a second half surge but Nebraska pulled off the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 to 58 in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska scored first but APB kept close for most of the first half. It was a mixture of poor shooting from Nebraska and good scoring from the Lions that lead the narrative in the first half. APB lead the Huskers 29-36 at half.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Nebraska Vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Game Thread
Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. He folks, welcome back to Sunday afternoon Nebrasketball. We should...
