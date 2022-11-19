Read full article on original website
US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions against. Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government’s continued crackdown on protests after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Hassan Asgari,...
With searches, Ukraine focuses suspicions on Orthodox clergy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An investigation of a centuries-old monastic complex in Ukraine’s capital and other religious sites has underscored Ukrainian authorities’ suspicions about some Orthodox Christian clergymen they see as loyal to Russia despite Moscow’s nine month-old war on the country. The search by security...
Pro-Kremlin group says responsible for cyberattack on EU Parliament - official
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility for a denial of service attack on the European Parliament website after its lawmakers designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the president of the institution said on Wednesday.
Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for ‘communicating’ with foreign news channels
A British-Iranian citizen was arrested in Iran’s Isfahan province on Wednesday for allegedly sharing information with foreign-based news channels, Iranian state media reported. “The Revolutionary Guards’ Intelligence Organisation arrested a British-Iranian citizen who communicated with the BBC and Iran International,” the Islamic Republic of Iran’s News Network said, before...
Dominican sugar imports tied to forced labor rejected by US
The U.S. government says it will detain all imports of sugar and related products made in the Dominican Republic by the country's largest sugar producer amid allegations that it uses forced labor
Missouri AG asks Twitter what they would ask Fauci under oath
Responses poured in after Missouri's attorney general asked Twitter users what they should ask Dr. Fauci under oath during his deposition Wednesday.
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Nov. 16 The Washington Post on post-FTX cryptocurrency: The supposedly responsible face of cryptocurrency turns out to have been anything but punctilious in his dealings — which should be a wake-up call to sleepy regulators and legislators alike.
