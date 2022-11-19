‘The Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello’s Complete Dating History Includes Some Surprising Hook-Ups

The Challenge star CT Tamburello recently filed for divorce from his wife, Lilianet “Lili” Solares. The five-time winner filed the paperwork in a Florida courthouse nearly four years after their wedding was featured in an MTV special.

Before he tied the knot with Lili, CT had a very famous relationship with one of his The Challenge co-stars. He also had a few hook-ups in various seasons and was the subject of some relationship rumors. Here’s a quick look at CT’s complete dating history.

CT Tamburello and Diem Brown in 2013 | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

‘The Challenge’ GOAT dated Diem Brown after they met on ‘The Duel’

CT made his debut on The Challenge back in 2004 on The Inferno , which makes him one of the longest-running competitors on the MTV reality series. Two years later, he entered his first romance with a co-star when he met Diem Brown on The Duel .

Just weeks before Diem competed on The Duel , she had completed a round of chemotherapy in her public battle with ovarian cancer. During the first couple of episodes, she wore wigs and scarves to cover her hair loss.

When it was time to take her wig off to compete — it was a huge moment. Her fellow competitors saw her bald head for the first time, and CT noticed that Diem had turned into “GI Jane, lookin’ like a little sexy supermodel secret agent.”

After filming The Duel , CT and Diem dated on and off for about two years. But when it was time to film The Duel 2 in 2008, they had officially broken up. They did reconnect occasionally after their breakup but never confirmed themselves as a couple. When Diem died in 2014, CT did get to spend time with her in her final days. He wrote on Instagram that she was the love of his life, and his reason “to be a better man.”

CT Tamburello has enjoyed a few hook-ups while competing on ‘The Challenge’

When CT wasn’t dating Diem, he was hooking up with other co-stars as he competed on various seasons. On The Duel 2 , CT hooked up with Shauvon Torres. Then on Rivals , he had hook-ups with both Laurel Stucky and Mandi Moyer. On Rivals 2 , CT hooked up with Anastasia Miller.

Outside of The Challenge , CT had a brief fling with Danni Victor from Bad Girls Club . She actually made a video about it — which has since been deleted — where she confirmed she had a relationship with CT after filming Bad Girls Club: All Star Battle 1.

Danni said that she and CT started off as friends with benefits, but then she fell for him. She also claimed that he reciprocated for a while, but when he left to do a promo for The Challenge he started fooling around with multiple girls.

After that, she says that they didn’t get along but they still tried to reconcile. Then, Danni got pregnant, but CT didn’t want to be a dad. When she had a miscarriage, she claimed CT celebrated and toasted to “dodging a bullet.”

In addition to his relationship with Diem and his confirmed reality TV hook-ups, there have also been rumors that CT had flings with both Nany Gonzalez and Heather Cooke.

CT Tamburello is now the father of a son he shares with his estranged wife

It’s not exactly clear when CT started dating Lili, but it seems their relationship began around 2015. They welcomed a son, Christopher Jr., in 2016 before getting married two years later.

TMZ reported that CT filed for divorce on Monday, November 14, with The Challenge GOAT saying his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The exact reason for the split has not been revealed.

This past summer, it appeared that CT and Lili’s marriage was in a good place when he posted a photo of the couple on social media. They were posing for the pic at an MTV event, and in the caption, CT wrote , “date night with my babes.” But, something obviously went wrong in the past few months.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies is currently airing Wednesday nights on MTV .

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: CT Tamburello and Diem Brown’s Complete Relationship Timeline