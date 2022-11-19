U.S. working to sign on to loss and damage agreement - sources

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States is working to find a way it can agree to proposals put forward at the COP27 summit in Egypt on creating a fund to help developing countries meet the cost of climate disasters, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.

Another U.S. source familiar with the negotiations said the U.S. had been "deeply involved" in the negotiations on the 'loss and damage' deal.

