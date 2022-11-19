Caroline Ellison, one of the central figures behind FTX's collapse, previously tweeted that regularly using amphetamines made the 'non-medicated' life seem 'dumb'

Caroline Ellison. Screenshot from Caroline Ellison's Twitter, @carolinecapital

FTX-linked Caroline Ellison's past tweets about 'regular amphetamine use' have resurfaced online.

Ellison is the CEO of Alameda Research, the hedge fund FTX reportedly used to borrow money for bets.

Amphetamines are often prescribed to treat ADHD.

Old drug-related tweets posted by Caroline Ellison — the 28-year-old CEO of Alameda Research, the hedge fund linked to the downfall of FTX — are resurfacing as the cryptocurrency industry crumbles.

In a 2021 tweet posted by Ellison, who is also the reported ex-girlfriend of FTX's disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, references regularly using amphetamines and how "dumb" the "non-medicated human experience" can be.

Alameda Research filed for bankruptcy in early November along with other FTX Group-linked entities after failing to secure emergency funding. Although Bankman-Fried founded Alameda, Ellison has since emerged as an integral character in its demise .

Her initial tweet about amphetamines — often prescribed to treat ADHD — was followed up by a thread of tweets detailing the "dumbest" parts of her own non-medicated day.

It's unclear exactly what Ellison meant by her April 2021 tweets. As of Saturday morning, her account only has a total of 71 tweets since joining the platform on March 2021.

Alameda served as the trading firm through which Bankman-Fried would move crypto tokens while running FTX. As the CEO of Alameda, Ellison has garnered scrutiny for her role in FTX borrowing money from customer accounts, CNN reported .

A report from CoinDesk named Ellison as the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Bankman-Fried, according to anonymous sources.

Information on the elusive Ellison is hard to come by as her Linkedin profile, online photos, and contact information have all but disappeared in the wake of the FTX implosion.