Washington State

A former anti-abortion leader says he was told the decision of the landmark 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception case weeks before the Supreme Court ruling was formally announced: NYT

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
 4 days ago

The Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • An anti-abortion leader said he was told of the Supreme Court's 2014 Hobby Lobby ruling in advance, per The New York Times.
  • Rob Schenck suggested that two donors were told the outcome at a dinner with Justice Samuel Alito.
  • Alito has denied the allegations, which come after the leak of the Dobbs draft opinion in June.

A former prominent anti-abortion leader told Supreme Court Justice John Roberts that he was informed of the outcome of the 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception case weeks before the decision was disclosed to the public, according to The New York Times .

In a letter sent to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts this past July, the Rev. Rob Schenck told the jurist that he was made aware of the decision before the official announcement, suggesting an extraordinary breach of judicial norms. It appears similar to the leak of the draft opinion of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization abortion case in May.  The court's final ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade, came the next month.

In the 2014 Hobby Lobby contraception case the justices — in a 5-4 decision — ruled that mandating family-owned corporations to pay the cost of insurance for contraception coverage under the Affordable Care Act infringed on religious freedoms. According to records obtained by The Times, Schenck used his knowledge of the decision to map out a public relations offensive.

Schenck also said that shortly before the decision was announced, he told Hobby Lobby president Steve Green about what had been disclosed to him regarding the case.

According to Schenck, the outcome of the Hobby Lobby case was only known to a very small contingent of individuals.

The Dobbs and Hobby Lobby decisions were both major victories for conservative politicians and activists, with Associate Justice Samuel Alito leading the charge in writing the majority opinions in both cases.

However, the leak of the Dobbs decision, which was first reported by Politico , was met with a furious response across the country. Some conservatives celebrated the court's signaling to overturn Roe but also sharply criticized the leak. Pro-choice activists rallied against the move and animated voters in the midterm elections as the issue returned to individual states to regulate.

In the letter to Roberts, Schenck spoke of the process in which the revelation about the Hobby Lobby case played out.

"Back in June 2014, when so many awaited the Court's opinion in Burwell V. Hobby Lobby , I was informed by a donor to the Capitol Hill-based non-profit organization I led that she and her husband would be dining at the home of Justice and Mrs. Alito. She suggested that in their table conversation, she might be able to learn the status of the case, something she knew I had an interest in knowing," he wrote.

"I received a follow-up message from her notifying me she had indeed obtained the information during that visit. We spoke on the phone, and she detailed the revelation," he went on to say. "As I recall, we talked about the Green family, owners of Hobby Lobby, and how they, too, would be interested in this information."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwSmM_0jH3dUgE00
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2021.

Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Schenck has created an explosive situation where a religious official who had spent years cultivating relationships among anti-abortion leaders has now revealed a damning allegation, with a sitting justice brushing aside any knowledge of the charge and the high court still unsure about who leaked the Dobbs abortion draft this year.

'If you want some interesting news please call'

The Times, after analyzing emails and conversations, said that they found statements that "strongly suggested" Schenck had knowledge of the ruling and the author of the Hobby Lobby decision weeks before the decision reached the news.

Schenck told The Times that after sending the letter, which he said he felt could aid the investigation launched by Roberts regarding the leak of the Dobbs draft opinion, he has yet to receive a response.

The New York Times reviewed a June 2014 email from Schenck donor Gayle Wright — who had dined alongside her spouse with Alito and his wife, Martha-Ann — where she reached out to the minister informing him that she had "interesting news" to share.

"Rob, if you want some interesting news please call. No emails," Wright wrote, per the Times report.

Schenck told The Times that Wright let him know the high court's decision would be "favorable" to Hobby Lobby, the national arts and crafts retail company.

And later in June, the court took that exact route, with a majority of justices agreeing that requiring closely-held corporations to fund contraceptives in employee insurance plans was a violation of religious freedoms.

Alito, in a statement to The Times, provided through the court's spokesperson, said that while he had a "casual and purely social relationship" with Wrights, he affirmed that the "allegation that the Wrights were told the outcome of the decision in the Hobby Lobby case, or the authorship of the opinion of the Court, by me or my wife, is completely false."

Gayle Wright told The Times that she didn't pass on any information about the Hobby Lobby decision in advance.

Hobby Lobby has not yet commented on The Times report.

And the Supreme Court did not elaborate further on anything related to Schenck's letter or its probe into the leak of the Dobbs draft, per the newspaper.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 35

Steven Milligan
3d ago

This is just another confirmination that the so called Supreme court is not only biased but also unable to rule on legal issues and then keep silent until the vedit is anounced.. This is dispicable and unacceptable.

25
Dan White
3d ago

Interesting, but the fact the court made both those damning decisions is what matters, not that they were leaked. I have zero respect for Alito.

22
Tired of Stupidity!!
3d ago

Everyone was so upset because of the leak about Roe and come to find out it was probably the justice bragging about it to their buddies at dinner parties or fund raisers.

9
Related
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera

A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Business Insider

