Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths
University of Virginia RB Mike Hollins has been removed from a ventilator after he was wounded in a school shooting that left three dead.
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night. University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
UConn associate coach Dailey OK after leaving on stretcher
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey gave her team a scare when she fainted Sunday before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after the game that Dailey is OK and “there’s nothing serious, nothing threatening.” Auriemma said that Dailey wasn’t feeling well before the game. As the national anthem ended, Dailey had to be held up by UConn personnel before she was laid down on the court. She was attended to by medical personnel for a few minutes before she left on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital. “She felt something wasn’t right,” Auriemma said. “We had a hard time getting her to walk off the court. That’s when I became more concerned than anything. Then obviously she’s on the floor, everything runs through your mind, everything you can imagine. Glad we had really good people here, they were on it right away. I know it shook up a lot of people in our program.”
Lost their patients! Stanford University kicks Alabama man off campus after he posed as a pre-med student, squatted in dorm for a YEAR and made Tinder profile wearing college sweater
An Alabama man has spent a year posing as a Stanford University pre-med student living in the campus dorms, integrating himself into student life even posting on Tinder photos of him in collegiate gear smiling with fellow students. William Curry, from Birmingham, had been squatting in at least five different...
2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games
South Carolina and Vanderbilt each left Saturday with an upset win at home. On Sunday, the SEC fined both programs for violating the league's "access to competition area policy" when fans stormed the field. The SEC announced a $10,000 penalty for South Carolina, which last got fined in 2014 when...
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Canceled
An official decision has been made on a prominent Week 12 college football rivalry game. Monday night, the ACC announced its decision on the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game. The Cavaliers and the Hokies were scheduled to play in Blacksburg this weekend. However, due to the tragic shooting that took place in Charlottesville last week, causing the death of three UVA football players, the game has been called off.
College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday
One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons. "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
'Not the Chris we know.' Friends of man charged with killing 3 UVA football players seek answers
Friends who grew up with Chris Jones Jr. were stunned when he was charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of three UVA football players.
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
Ohio State Football Reveals Black and Scarlet LeBron Cleats Ahead of Battle With Michigan in The Game on Saturday
If all goes according to Ohio State's plan, the Buckeyes will look good, feel good and play good in The Game. On Tuesday, Ohio State football's Twitter account revealed that NBA superstar LeBron James donated black and scarlet cleats for the players to wear when the team hosts Michigan on Saturday, which will undoubtedly help in the "look good" department.
University of Virginia shooting hits close to home for three Navy football players
Amin Hassan got pulled out of class Monday morning to be told the news. Anton Hall Jr. had already gotten the gut-wrenching report via a phone call from his father. Within moments, a typical Monday at the Naval Academy had been shattered for the two sophomore football players. In the blink of an eye, Hall and Hassan joined the long list of Americans impacted by gun violence.
Report: Matt Rhule Turned Down Job Offer From Promiment School
Reports surfacing out of Nebraska circles last week named Matt Rhule a frontrunner for the open Cornhuskers head coaching position. Per an On3Sports column posted by Jesse Simonten on November 16th, Rhule was apparently "the most discussed name around Nebraska’s search to replace Scott ...
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
