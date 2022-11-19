Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
Related
WSET
No injuries reported after home goes up in flames on Bold Branch Rd. in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — A morning blaze in Moneta has left one person homeless just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to Bold Branch Road for a report of a structure fire. When they got on scene, they found the home...
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Man killed in Roanoke County motorcycle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to a press release from Roanoke County, there is a vehicle crash on U.S. 460 near the intersection of West Main Street in the Glenvar. The east and west bound lanes are closed near Technology Drive. Drivers can expect severe delays in this area.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N cleared
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-581N is causing delays and has closed the right lane and shoulder. The crash was at mile marker 6, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the 5000 block of W Main Street. According to Roanoke Co. Police, James Thompson, 72 of Elliston, was driving west on a Harley Davidson when he approached slower traffic and rear-ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled with a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Extended closure of railroad crossing on Washington Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has an update on a railroad crossing closure on Washington Street. According to the city, the crossing that closed on Monday was expected to reopen on Tuesday at 6 a.m. They said there has been a delay and it is now...
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
WDBJ7.com
Buildings destroyed in Bedford County fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two structures and their contents were destroyed in a fire in Bedford County Sunday night. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gardner Farm Road along with crews from Moneta, Forest and Bedford County. They found both structures, used for agricultural purposes, engulfed in flames.
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WSLS
Homes threatened after brush fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said they were dispatched for a brush fire in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County at around 5:34 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say it happened in the 7000 block of Mt. Chestnut Road. Officials say upon arrival, units...
WDBJ7.com
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
WSLS
72-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Police. Police say the crash happened at 3:40 p.m. when a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 72-year-old James Thompson, was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of West Main Street.
WSET
Roanoke brush fire quenched after threatening homes over weekend
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke County on Sunday morning, resulting in temporary evacuations while crews worked to get the fire under control. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday units were sent out to a brush...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
WSET
Bedford firefighters battle fourth fire in three days
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday night the Bedford Fire Department fought its fourth fire in three days at what they said was an incident where multiple barns were on fire. Two tankers responded to the incident, BFD said. The fire took place at 9:30 a.m. and it took...
cbs19news
Crozet resident killed in crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
Buxton Maine Man Killed in a Freak Virginia Traffic Crash
A Buxton, Maine man is dead and his passenger is hospitalized after a freak crash with a tractor-trailer in Virginia. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine died Saturday in a crash on I-81 in Augusta County, Virginia. WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia reports the crash happened just after 6:00 in the morning, at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Fanning was a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma, being driven by his wife, Cynthia L. Fanning, 58, also of Buxton.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Single-vehicle crash on Dick Woods Lane takes life of Crozet man
A Crozet man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Lane on Monday. Francisco Javier Loya, 36, died at the scene of the 4:58 p.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle...
Comments / 0