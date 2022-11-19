Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1350kman.com
Ogden residents voice concerns to Law Board over recent crime stint
The Riley County Law Board met in Ogden Monday, with a number of local citizens turning out for the regularly scheduled monthly meeting. At least 50 concerned community members showed up, many of whom did so after receiving an anonymous flier in the mail encouraging people to attend. The Law Board, typically meets at Manhattan City Hall, but holds two meetings annually outside of the Little Apple, meeting also in September in Leonardville.
Geary County Booking Photos Nov. 22
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
KVOE
Emporia Police clarifies AMBER Alert policy after incident involving pair of missing juveniles last week
After two Emporia children went missing briefly late last week, Emporia Police are clarifying policies when it comes to using AMBER Alerts — and officers are considering a new method of communicating when missing child cases don’t reach AMBER Alert levels. Officers announced separate searches Friday afternoon and...
Soldiers help put up downtown holiday decorations in Junction City
Holiday lights were put up in downtown Junction City this week with the help of a group of Fort Riley Soldiers, said Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division. The Soldiers were part of the 1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. "Volunteered and they helped me to take down all the Veterans banners and then they turned around and helped to hang up all the greenery that goes around the light poles downtown."
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
Emporia gazette.com
911 warns about 'missing person' scams
Some missing persons are real. But potentially not all of them. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warned Sunday against ”blindly sharing” social media posts about missing people, because some of them are scams. “You would be the first to hear it from us,” a Facebook post from...
Geary County Commissioners get quarterly economic development report
JMCI, the effort to help Fort Riley Soldiers transitioning out of the Army into good-paying civilian jobs continues in Junction City. Mickey Fornaro-Dean, Economic Development Director for the Chamber of Commerce told county commissioners Monday about a pivot to talk to smaller firms. "We're getting those firms very interested. So we're engaging more, we're getting firms that want to come here, that want to meet with our Soldiers."
1st Infantry Division leaders, Moran will serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers
Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, deputy commanding general of the 1st Inf. Div. and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will help serve a Thanksgiving holiday meal to Soldiers on Wednesday at the Cantigny Warrior Restaurant, Fort Riley. Officers and senior noncommissioned officers will serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers and their families from...
House of Ruth thanks supporters of winter coat drive
House of Ruth's 2nd Annual 2022 Winter Coat Drive for Kids is complete. They would like to thank the people of Junction City, all of The JC Community Partners, The New Church of The Living God, Normandy Chapel, the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City, the Bramlage Foundation, Burkes Department Store, The McKinney -Vintos Coordinator of USD 475, the Geary County Community Health Worker Team, the Seniors from the Geary County 4H Senior Center Yoga classes, the Junction City Juneteenth Committee, Mr. Times for his live podcast; and the local USD 475 elementary schools for allowing us to provide winter coats to their schools.
City of Salina, Saline County closings for Thanksgiving
With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday comes local government closings. Most City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. They are scheduled to return to regular hours on Nov. 28. No City of Salina sanitation collection will...
RCPD: 2 accused of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
WIBW
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
Molotov cocktail causes damage to Kan. woman's car in Salina
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
Junction City resident advances to the Top Ten in 'The Voice' competition
JUNCTION CITY — Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced to the Top 10 in the competition on "The Voice" on NBC. Monday evening, he sang Tasha Cobb's "Break Every Chain" during the live round. The competition continues through mid-December.
KVOE
Pair of missing Emporia juveniles found
Two juveniles briefly listed as missing Friday were found shortly after being highlighted by Emporia Police. Officers put out separate social media calls to the public asking for help in finding 10-year-old Alexis Holt and 11-year-old Daisy Blevins after they went missing around 4:30 pm in eastern Emporia. Both were reported as safe by Friday night.
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
Topeka woman dies in rollover crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman was killed during a crash in Pottawatomie county. A Honda Accord was driving west on Highway 24, just west of Pleasant View Road, at 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Alexis Brianna Ward, of Topeka, was driving when she veered off the roadway to the right, […]
Heart and roots: How a theater performance in the Flint Hills told the story of a Kansas community
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jenny Towns is an artist, educator and communications professional. She is a school choir director and is pursuing her master’s degree in music education at Kansas […] The post Heart and roots: How a theater performance in the Flint Hills told the story of a Kansas community appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0