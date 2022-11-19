Here are the final scores in South Mississippi high school football playoff games
South Mississippi schools dominated in the playoff games Friday night .
Ocean Springs defeated rival Oak Grove and Stone High took down south-side favorite Poplarville.
Here are the final scores:
Stone High Tomcats defeat Poplarville Hornets 32-28
Ocean Springs Greyhounds defeat Oak Grove Warriors 42-25
Picayune Maroon Tide defeats West Jones Mustangs 28-17
Gautier Gators defeat Vancleave Bulldogs 48-21
