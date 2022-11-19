ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Here are the final scores in South Mississippi high school football playoff games

By Kelby Hutchison
Biloxi Sun Herald
4 days ago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAVes_0jH3cGOF00

South Mississippi schools dominated in the playoff games Friday night .

Ocean Springs defeated rival Oak Grove and Stone High took down south-side favorite Poplarville.

Here are the final scores:

Stone High Tomcats defeat Poplarville Hornets 32-28

Ocean Springs Greyhounds defeat Oak Grove Warriors 42-25

Picayune Maroon Tide defeats West Jones Mustangs 28-17

Gautier Gators defeat Vancleave Bulldogs 48-21

