ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Wanted man for murder arrested for stealing Dodge Charger, guns, among other charges

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIjGX_0jH3cByc00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for drugs, guns, and a stolen car.

On Jul. 11, a man reported to MPD his Glock 17 handgun was stolen at SpringHill Suites, on New Brunswick Road.

On Oct. 17, a woman reported to police that her 2017 Dodge Charger bearing TN tag BLD2783 was stolen from the Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove.

On Nov. 3, a woman reported that her Glock 19 handgun was stolen on Winchester Road.

Later on Nov. 17, Memphis Police saw the stolen Dodge Charger driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic on I-40, near Covington Pike.

The Charger exited the interstate, where they were involved in an accident, police said.

A man, Tyrese Hardaway, got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Hardaway was arrested by police after a brief footchase.

MPD searched the man and vehicle and found:

  • Gun on Hardaway
  • Camo backpack with two large bags of an unknown white substance, and a bag of unknown pills inside
  • Glock 17 handgun in the front passenger seat, that been modified with a switch to make it automatic
  • Glock 19 in the rear passenger seat
  • One backpack containing a 50-round drum magazine, medium size bag of marijuana, a large bag of a white substance, two small bags of an unknown white substance, and an unknown purple substance
  • Another backpack with two large bags of marijuana and a large bag of a purple substance

Tyrese Hardway had an active murder warrant out of West Memphis, according to an affidavit.

The green substance was marijuana with 288 grams, the white substance was fentanyl with 24 grams, the purple substance was fentanyl reagent with 11 grams, and the pills tested positive for alprazolam.

Tyrese Hardaway was arrested and charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles, duty to notice in all accidents, prohibited weapons, two counts of theft of property $1,000-$2,500 with a firearm, three counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with a digital scale, reckless driving, and evading arrest.

Tyrese Hardaway has a court date on Nov. 21.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 5

Big Daddy
3d ago

Awe he had a rough childhood with bad parents. You know he's a nice person trying to get by in the streets. They really need to give this young man some guidance so he can do better. Yep that's the problem with Memphis today. 35 years is what he needs in the penitentiary.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. It happened on Sunday at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a 4-way tire iron […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police shoot juvenile driver in reportedly stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot by a Memphis police officer Monday morning while in a car that was reported stolen. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to assist with the investigation. TBI says the incident began when a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Truck drivers disappointed with police response to break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Truck cargo theft is on the rise and drivers say they’re being targeted by thieves. Life on the road for truckers got scary Tuesday morning as drivers were parked and waiting to be offloaded along BF Goodrich Boulevard near the Sysco warehouse. Craig and Tam Stevenson, a husband-and-wife trucking team, got a rude awakening when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Pair tied to at least 22 car break-ins in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are looking at a long list of charges after police say they broke into dozens of cars around Memphis. A home surveillance video shared with us shows what seems to be attempted burglars armed with handguns looking for a quick fix in an East Memphis neighborhood. In a matter of seconds, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder

UPDATE: The 15-year-old teen in this incident has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He is currently still being hospitalized for his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Hickory Hill shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 juvenile in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that has left one juvenile in critical condition. The shooting took place on Monday night on Curtis Street. A juvenile girl was located and transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition, according to police. Officers have one male in custody...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Witness recounts fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hit with concrete block after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man seen wielding a tree limb after a vehicle crash on Getwell Road. On Saturday, October 30, at around 11:50 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash at the Q-Mart in the 1600 block of Getwell. Following the accident, police say the victim was assaulted by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
FORREST CITY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
122K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy