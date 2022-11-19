Wanted man for murder arrested for stealing Dodge Charger, guns, among other charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for drugs, guns, and a stolen car.

On Jul. 11, a man reported to MPD his Glock 17 handgun was stolen at SpringHill Suites, on New Brunswick Road.

On Oct. 17, a woman reported to police that her 2017 Dodge Charger bearing TN tag BLD2783 was stolen from the Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove.

On Nov. 3, a woman reported that her Glock 19 handgun was stolen on Winchester Road.

Later on Nov. 17, Memphis Police saw the stolen Dodge Charger driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic on I-40, near Covington Pike.

The Charger exited the interstate, where they were involved in an accident, police said.

A man, Tyrese Hardaway, got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

Hardaway was arrested by police after a brief footchase.

MPD searched the man and vehicle and found:

Gun on Hardaway

Camo backpack with two large bags of an unknown white substance, and a bag of unknown pills inside

Glock 17 handgun in the front passenger seat, that been modified with a switch to make it automatic

Glock 19 in the rear passenger seat

One backpack containing a 50-round drum magazine, medium size bag of marijuana, a large bag of a white substance, two small bags of an unknown white substance, and an unknown purple substance

Another backpack with two large bags of marijuana and a large bag of a purple substance

Tyrese Hardway had an active murder warrant out of West Memphis, according to an affidavit.

The green substance was marijuana with 288 grams, the white substance was fentanyl with 24 grams, the purple substance was fentanyl reagent with 11 grams, and the pills tested positive for alprazolam.

Tyrese Hardaway was arrested and charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles, duty to notice in all accidents, prohibited weapons, two counts of theft of property $1,000-$2,500 with a firearm, three counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with a digital scale, reckless driving, and evading arrest.

Tyrese Hardaway has a court date on Nov. 21.

