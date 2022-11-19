Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
CBS Sports
Master Teague: Signed by Steelers
Teague was signed to the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday. Teague was waived by the Steelers following an injury settlement in August, but he will now return to the organization. The running back has yet to make his NFL debut after spending four seasons with Ohio State in college.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
Drop the puck: Area hockey season is underway
MARINETTE — Hockey season is underway. The M&M Thunder Hockey High School team is set to drop the puck on the 2022-2023 season on Saturday at the Community REC Center. Meanwhile a number of the association’s other teams are already underway. HIGH SCHOOL The Thunder High School team will host Manitowoc at the REC Center...
CBS Sports
Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game
Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
CBS Sports
UConn women's basketball assistant coach Chris Dailey leaves court on stretcher before NC State game
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey was taken off the court on a stretcher ahead of the Huskies' win over NC State on Sunday afternoon. Dailey appeared to have fainted after the national anthem. She did not return to the bench at any point during the game and there hasn't been an update on her status yet.
CBS Sports
Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat
The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Grabs another helper
Zibanejad recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings. Zibanejad sent what appeared to be a routine dump-in, but linemate Chris Kreider beat out the icing and then fired a one-timer for the Rangers' game-winning goal in the third period. The assist gave Zibanejad a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 outings. For the year, the star center has 10 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 games.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas makes big leap, Kentucky plummets in updated Coaches Poll after rough week
College basketball coaches across the country were most impressed this week by Michigan State, Kansas, Illinois and Texas, if you were to read into the ballots they cast for Monday's Coaches Poll. The four teams were the biggest risers in the second in-season rankings of the season, with both Kansas and Texas coming in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, behind No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Houston.
CBS Sports
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
CBS Sports
Texans' Kyle Allen: Could replace Mills
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could involve Allen replacing Davis Mills as quarterback, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes. We will," Smith said. The coach's comments struck...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
Comments / 0