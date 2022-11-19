How to ensure nonprofits are legit before donating during season of giving

Here's a quick charity tip.

It is the giving season! However, there are some tips to know so you can avoid falling victim while donating. You can avoid charity donation scams with these tips from B Generous , an online platform which helps people donate to nonprofits.

First, do your research. Before donating, be sure to confirm that the charity you are donating to is listed in the IRS database. Additional information can also be found on the websites such as Charity Navigator and the BBB's

Also, vet the charity. Check the charity's website to confirm that they have posted their 9-90, which is an annual financial disclosure form providing additional information about how funds are being used.

Lastly, research the charity leaders. Do some research on the executive director of the organization and ensure that they are a real person. Check LinkedIn to ensure that they are actively promoting their fundraising campaign and check for previous employment history.