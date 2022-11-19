Bowling Green’s Hiliare has monster game at the right time

BOWLING GREEN — Odieu Hiliare had a career game in the biggest moment.

In Bowling Green State University football’s rivalry game against Toledo on Tuesday, Hiliare earned a spot in the Falcons history book. His 246 receiving yards in the Battle of I-75 rank third in Bowling Green history for most in a single game.

Odieu Hiliare’s 246 receiving yards ranks third for a game in program history.■ 278 — Freddie Barnes, 2009 vs. Kent State■ 261 — Roger Lewis, 2015 vs. Memphis■ 246 — Odieu Hiliare, 2022 vs. Toledo■ 217 — Paul Mines, 1982 vs. MarshallSource: bgfalcons.com

It’s the second most receiving yards in the nation this season.

He’s ready to build upon that performance.

“There's a lot of things that we did in that game that could be fixed,” said Hiliare, a transfer wide receiver from Alabama A&M. “There's a lot of things, obviously. We just go in and watch film, fix those mistakes, and try to build on that.”

Through repetition this season, quarterback Matt McDonald and Hiliare have established chemistry. Hiliare has caught a pass each game this season and has caught at least eight passes for three consecutive games.

“He's always been the same guy,” McDonald told The Blade. “We knew that he had that in him, always, the entire season. Things fell into place scheme-wise that Toledo was doing. We were able to scheme some plays for him to get open, and he does what he always does and makes a play and just had a great game.”

In 11 games this season, Hiliare leads the Falcons in receiving yards (696), receptions (51), average receiving yards per game (63.3), and receptions per game (4.6).

Hiliare’s dominant performance shows how deep the Falcons’ wide receiver group is as Bowling Green heads into its regular-season finale against Ohio University.

“They have a pretty solid run defense, so we're going to have to get after them in the pass game similar to last week,” McDonald said. “Need OJ to have another big game, and he's fully capable of doing it.”

Hiliare said his time at Bowling Green has been a great experience for him.

“It's led to me growing tremendously, because we come in, we compete every day,” Hiliare said. “Not to compete as far as like, ‘Oh I'm better,’ but compete as, ‘Let's be better as a unit, because it takes everybody to win the game.’ That's helped me grow as a player tremendously.”

Bowling Green’s average of 237.5 passing yards per game ranks third in the Mid-American Conference behind Ohio and Akron.

The Falcons will face an Ohio defense allowing 312.3 passing yards per contest.

Bowling Green can win the Mid-American East Division title with a win over Ohio and a Buffalo loss in its finale against Kent State.

Sounds like another perfect moment for Hiliare.

“He had great opportunities a couple days ago,” Bowling Green coach Scott Loeffler said. “I just know that your mind has be right, because you never know in this game when it's going to be your turn to have an explosive evening.”