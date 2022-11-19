ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

800 Thanksgiving turkeys given away in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Groups held an annual pre-Thanksgiving drive-thru turkey giveaway in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, giving away 800 birds. Miami-Dade Corrections, High Power Society, SouthPromo.com, Urban League of Greater Miami, and Demesmin and Dover Law Firm hosted the third annual “Feast for the Streets” giveaway at Gwen Cherry Park.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Amazon founder’s charity donates $5M to Miami homeless nonprofit

MIAMI – A Miami non-profit that helps run two homeless assistance centers got a big donation Tuesday from a charity founded by one of the world’s richest men. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund donated $5 million to the Chapman Partnership, which works with the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust and runs centers in downtown Miami and Homestead.
MIAMI, FL
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Greater Fort Lauderdale sees a continued uptick in tourism

November 2022 — Visitors continued to favor Florida for their getaways in the third quarter of 2022, boosting overall tourism in the state, with the Greater Fort Lauderdale region among the popular destinations, according to newly released figures by Visit Florida, although international arrivals remained below pre-pandemic numbers. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Ron DeSantis appoints new member to Miami-Dade school board

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has appointed a new member of the Miami-Dade County School Board. DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Espino to school board on Monday. Espino will replace Christi Fraga, who is heading into a runoff election next month in the race to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida

Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Body found in Miami-Dade confirmed to be missing Fort Lauderdale woman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials have identified a body found last week as that of missing City of Fort Lauderdale employee Mimose Dulcio. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Investigators believe she was killed by her estranged husband Jose Pacheco. Dulcio’s...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Miami Jewish Health Names M. John Richard Chairman of the Board

November 18, 2022 – Miami Jewish Health announces its 2022-2023 Board of Directors, as John Richard was elected Chairman of the Board and Ronald Fieldstone was named Vice Chairman. Richard succeeds Jeffrey Rittenberg, and the Board also welcomed new Director Patrick Martin. “John’s dedicated service and deep experience guiding...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Oklahoma murder suspect captured in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The suspect wanted for a quadruple murder in Oklahoma was captured Tuesday in South Florida. Wu Chen was arrested in Miami Beach after his car was flagged by a tag reader, according to police. Investigators say Chen held several people hostage at a marijuana farm...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect

Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
