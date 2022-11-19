Read full article on original website
South Florida food giveaways providing Thanksgiving meals for those in need
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to remember all the things that we’re thankful for. It’s also important not to forget the many people in South Florida that may not be as fortunate. On Monday, Local 10 News visited food...
800 Thanksgiving turkeys given away in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Groups held an annual pre-Thanksgiving drive-thru turkey giveaway in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, giving away 800 birds. Miami-Dade Corrections, High Power Society, SouthPromo.com, Urban League of Greater Miami, and Demesmin and Dover Law Firm hosted the third annual “Feast for the Streets” giveaway at Gwen Cherry Park.
Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
Amazon founder’s charity donates $5M to Miami homeless nonprofit
MIAMI – A Miami non-profit that helps run two homeless assistance centers got a big donation Tuesday from a charity founded by one of the world’s richest men. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund donated $5 million to the Chapman Partnership, which works with the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust and runs centers in downtown Miami and Homestead.
Greater Fort Lauderdale sees a continued uptick in tourism
November 2022 — Visitors continued to favor Florida for their getaways in the third quarter of 2022, boosting overall tourism in the state, with the Greater Fort Lauderdale region among the popular destinations, according to newly released figures by Visit Florida, although international arrivals remained below pre-pandemic numbers. The...
Ron DeSantis appoints new member to Miami-Dade school board
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has appointed a new member of the Miami-Dade County School Board. DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Espino to school board on Monday. Espino will replace Christi Fraga, who is heading into a runoff election next month in the race to...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida
Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
Body found in Miami-Dade confirmed to be missing Fort Lauderdale woman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials have identified a body found last week as that of missing City of Fort Lauderdale employee Mimose Dulcio. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Investigators believe she was killed by her estranged husband Jose Pacheco. Dulcio’s...
United Way opens another location for its Mission United veterans’ assistance program
Fort Lauderdale – United Way of Broward County’s Mission United has been aiding the county’s veterans and their families for the past 10 years, and now the service organization has expanded its operations to a second Fort Lauderdale location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a standing-room-only...
More than just turkey: Pre-Thanksgiving meals and giveaways inspired by camaraderie, charity
Despite higher food costs and an avian flu that, according to the Washington Post, has killed more than six million turkeys this year, many South Florida organizations and religious groups still found a way to put thousands of birds into needy kitchens. “This is a blessing,” said Myosha Moreland about...
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana
MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
Expect Rain, Thunderstorms In Boca Raton, Delray Beach Through Midweek
Thanksgiving Looks Good. The First Part Of The Week Does Not. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be a largely rainy week in and around South Palm Beach County, as the gods of South Florida play a cruel prank on northeastern visitors […]
Miami Jewish Health Names M. John Richard Chairman of the Board
November 18, 2022 – Miami Jewish Health announces its 2022-2023 Board of Directors, as John Richard was elected Chairman of the Board and Ronald Fieldstone was named Vice Chairman. Richard succeeds Jeffrey Rittenberg, and the Board also welcomed new Director Patrick Martin. “John’s dedicated service and deep experience guiding...
Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
Kyhala Ngodu, a Central Florida commit, will lead Dillard
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Coach Craig Prather has three very straightforward commandments for the girls on his Dillard High School basketball team in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. "Be hungry. Be humble. Be honest,'' Prather said. If Prather ever needs to reinforce that message, maybe he should write those ...
Oklahoma murder suspect captured in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The suspect wanted for a quadruple murder in Oklahoma was captured Tuesday in South Florida. Wu Chen was arrested in Miami Beach after his car was flagged by a tag reader, according to police. Investigators say Chen held several people hostage at a marijuana farm...
Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect
Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
