Missouri State

Elaine Daly
3d ago

I am NOT getting to a cold car in sun freezing temperatures. I just start it from my iPhone. If someone manages to break in besides setting the alarm off as soon as they put their foot on the brake it dies

Rusty Camp
3d ago

what would help the climate is if the person who did this article would just hold there breath,

idc i dont like you go fk off
4d ago

Nope not illegal. Your car is your choices do whatever you want is none of their (govt) business!!!

Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Iowa Hunter Brings Down Monster Deer With Three Main Beams

When Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous six ½-year-old buck last month, he knew he had gotten something special. In the previous four years, he’s taken four unique deer. However, this fall’s hunt was different. Yet, it would take some research and planning on Sieren’s end to get this nontypical.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

