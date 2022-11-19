ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Department of Wildlife director retiring after 25 years with agency

Nevada Department of Wildlife Director Tony Wasley announced Monday he is retiring in December ending an over 25-year tenure with the agency. Wasley has served as the department's director for a decade after being appointed by former Governor Brian Sandoval. He was reappointed by Governor Sisolak nearly four years ago.
Suspect in gay club shooting evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
Jobs for Nevada's Graduate celebrates national apprenticeship week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It’s national apprenticeship week and a local non-profit organization that helps students graduate college and career ready is shedding light on the importance of their program on lives of high school students. Jobs For Nevada’s Graduates is shedding light on...
