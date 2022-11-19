Read full article on original website
Gov. Sisolak appoints lawyer Patricia Lee to fill vacant Nevada Supreme Court seat
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Patricia Lee, an attorney with Hutchinson and Steffen, has been appointed by Governor Steve Sisolak to fill the vacant seat on the Nevada Supreme Court effective immediately. Lee has worked at Hutchinson and Steffen since 2002 and primarily engages in complex commercial litigation. She...
Nevada Department of Wildlife director retiring after 25 years with agency
Nevada Department of Wildlife Director Tony Wasley announced Monday he is retiring in December ending an over 25-year tenure with the agency. Wasley has served as the department's director for a decade after being appointed by former Governor Brian Sandoval. He was reappointed by Governor Sisolak nearly four years ago.
Suspect in gay club shooting evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
Jobs for Nevada's Graduate celebrates national apprenticeship week
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It’s national apprenticeship week and a local non-profit organization that helps students graduate college and career ready is shedding light on the importance of their program on lives of high school students. Jobs For Nevada’s Graduates is shedding light on...
Food Bank of Northern Nevada maximizing Giving Tuesday donations with match offer
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is maximizing Giving Tuesday donations with a match offer to help to fund their Child Nutrition programs, which supports children who face hunger. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is tripling Giving Tuesday donations to...
Google partners with Food Bank of Northern Nevada this holiday to help feed those in need
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — SPARKS, Nev. -- Regional Food Bank of Nevada (FBNN) partners with Google, Feeding America to fight hunger, providing resources that will help FBNN deliver better service to the Reno community and thousands of emergency food kits will go to Nevadans in need.
