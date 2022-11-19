Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Return from Hip Injury in Week 12 vs. Titans
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's three-game absence because of a hip injury may come to an end Sunday. According to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday that the team expects Chase to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Chase has been dealing...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Charvarius Ward Rips 'Steroid Boy' DeAndre Hopkins After MNF Win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offered some choice words regarding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout "steroid boy." "D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he...
Bleacher Report
76ers' Matisse Thybulle Won't Return vs. Nets with Ankle Injury
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle exited Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left ankle soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thybulle played just three minutes against the Nets, draining one three-pointer. Thybulle has been dealing with an...
Bleacher Report
Rams Rumors: Bryce Perkins to Get 1st-Team Reps in Practice Ahead of Chiefs Game
Quarterback Bryce Perkins will reportedly get practice reps with the Los Angeles Rams' first-team offense to prepare for a potential road start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Wednesday that Perkins would make his first career start if starter...
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson Mocked as Worst Starting QB in NFL as Jets Lose to Patriots on PR TD
The start of Sunday's matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots was delayed for 10 minutes because of technical difficulties. Not that Zach Wilson and the Jets offense ever really started playing. Wilson was horrendous in Sunday's 10-3 loss against the Patriots, finishing 9-of-22 for 77 yards...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lane Kiffin Tells Ole Miss Players He Isn't Leaving for Auburn amid Rumors
Ole Miss is preparing for its Thursday rivalry clash with Mississippi State, and head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly assured his players they don't have to worry about any coaching rumors as they do so. According to Chris Low of ESPN, Kiffin met with the team Tuesday and told them he...
Jets’ Zach Wilson benched ahead of Bears game following atrocious performance vs Patriots
The New York Jets have reportedly decided to bench quarterback Zach Wilson ahead of the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears after his performance in Week 11 against the Patriots.
Broncos' In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired
Who is the Denver Broncos' best interim head coach option if Nathaniel Hackett gets fired?
Bleacher Report
Examining Earl Thomas' Hall of Fame Credentials; Won Super Bowl 48 with Seahawks
Longtime safety Earl Thomas remains a free agent despite expressing his desire to play football again this season, which suggests his NFL career has likely come to a close. The 33-year-old former University of Texas standout spoke with ESPN's Adam Schefter in April about trying to get back on a roster for the first time since 2020.
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: 'Scouts Love' Kentucky QB Will Levis Despite Turnover Issues
Some NFL scouts can't quit Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Matt Miller of ESPN reported "scouts love" Levis and "point to scheme changes and a lack of talent around him to explain the turnovers." The Wildcats star came into the 2022 season earning buzz as a potential top-five pick, but his...
Bleacher Report
'Unreal' Justin Herbert Hyped by NFL Twitter Despite Chargers' Loss to Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 30-27 loss on Sunday Night Football, but quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to put his team in position to win. Herbert finished 23-of-30 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss, which...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals Fire OL Coach Sean Kugler After Incident in Mexico City
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night. "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior...
Bleacher Report
5-Star DE Keon Keeley's Best Options as Early National Signing Day Approaches
Defensive end Keon Keeley is going to provide a massive boost to a team's 2023 recruiting class once he finishes evaluating his options after his decommitment from Notre Dame. Several Power Five programs have put a full-court press on Florida prospect in recent months, and it's unclear whether he'll announce his choice during the early signing period in December or closer to national signing day in February.
Bleacher Report
Rookies Pacheco, Moore Make Already-Explosive Chiefs Offense Even More Dangerous
The Hall of Fame connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce steals the show every single week for the Kansas City Chiefs. They did so again Sunday during the Chiefs' last-minute comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers when the two hooked up for a game-winning 17-yard score.
Bleacher Report
B/R Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks Justin Jefferson, Stafford, NFL ALL DAY and More
Congratulations, Justin Jefferson. You have officially impressed one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Calvin Johnson told Bleacher Report that Jefferson's incredible one-handed snag during crunch time of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was his "favorite ever" catch thanks to the "situation and ability shown there."
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman
Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
CeeDee Lamb: It 'Just Pisses Us Off' When Cowboys Offense Doesn't Meet Expectations
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings showcased the team's offensive potential. It's been an up-and-down season for the star-studded Dallas offense as the unit has worked to overcome injuries, including a five-game absence by quarterback Dak Prescott. The team ranks 14th in total offense (345.6 yards per game).
Bleacher Report
Browns' Field at FirstEnergy Stadium Damaged; Police Investigating Possible Break-In
Ahead of Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns' field at FirstEnergy Stadium was reportedly damaged by someone driving around on it early Tuesday morning. According to News 5 in Cleveland, the Browns notified the city's police department and it is investigating the incident as a...
