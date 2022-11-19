New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."

