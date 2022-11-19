ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Won't Return vs. Nets with Ankle Injury

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle exited Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left ankle soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thybulle played just three minutes against the Nets, draining one three-pointer. Thybulle has been dealing with an...
WASHINGTON, PA
Bleacher Report

Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Zach Wilson Mocked as Worst Starting QB in NFL as Jets Lose to Patriots on PR TD

The start of Sunday's matchup between the New York Jets and New England Patriots was delayed for 10 minutes because of technical difficulties. Not that Zach Wilson and the Jets offense ever really started playing. Wilson was horrendous in Sunday's 10-3 loss against the Patriots, finishing 9-of-22 for 77 yards...
Bleacher Report

Examining Earl Thomas' Hall of Fame Credentials; Won Super Bowl 48 with Seahawks

Longtime safety Earl Thomas remains a free agent despite expressing his desire to play football again this season, which suggests his NFL career has likely come to a close. The 33-year-old former University of Texas standout spoke with ESPN's Adam Schefter in April about trying to get back on a roster for the first time since 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals Fire OL Coach Sean Kugler After Incident in Mexico City

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night. "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior...
Bleacher Report

5-Star DE Keon Keeley's Best Options as Early National Signing Day Approaches

Defensive end Keon Keeley is going to provide a massive boost to a team's 2023 recruiting class once he finishes evaluating his options after his decommitment from Notre Dame. Several Power Five programs have put a full-court press on Florida prospect in recent months, and it's unclear whether he'll announce his choice during the early signing period in December or closer to national signing day in February.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

B/R Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks Justin Jefferson, Stafford, NFL ALL DAY and More

Congratulations, Justin Jefferson. You have officially impressed one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Calvin Johnson told Bleacher Report that Jefferson's incredible one-handed snag during crunch time of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was his "favorite ever" catch thanks to the "situation and ability shown there."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman

Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report

CeeDee Lamb: It 'Just Pisses Us Off' When Cowboys Offense Doesn't Meet Expectations

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings showcased the team's offensive potential. It's been an up-and-down season for the star-studded Dallas offense as the unit has worked to overcome injuries, including a five-game absence by quarterback Dak Prescott. The team ranks 14th in total offense (345.6 yards per game).
