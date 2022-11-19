Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?
Reports emerged on Monday that despite not having an official job offer, Kiffin intends to depart Oxford for The Plains.
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin Were Never A Long-Term Marriage
Lane Kiffin's reported move to Auburn might be a questionable one, but it was only a matter of time before he left.
Ole Miss on Bulldogs’ mind with short week ahead of Thanksgiving night Egg Bowl
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss left Fayetteville thinking about the 42-27 loss to Arkansas. But by the time the Rebels arrived back in Oxford hours later, their thoughts were likely turning to Mississippi State and the quick turnaround from Saturday’s game. Ole Miss was certainly already on the...
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Egg Bowl Resumes In Oxford
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction for the November 24 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Rebels enter the Egg Bowl in Oxford on a two-game losing streak in SEC play, while the Bulldogs are coming off a 56-7 victory against East Tennessee State.
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins Earns Fifth SEC Weekly Honor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Quinshon Judkins continues to terrorize defenses across the Southeastern Conference, and the league office continues to take notice, selecting the Ole Miss football freshman phenom for his fifth weekly honor of the season on Monday. Once again named SEC Freshman of the Week, Judkins earned...
Oh deer: Family’s ‘pet’ missing for weeks
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Panola County family is concerned about the safety of a 2-year-old deer named Elliott who hasn’t been seen for three weeks. Guy Wilbanks has quite a Noah’s Ark collection of animals on his hobby farm in Panola County. “We have 20 goats, two turkeys, approximately 60 chickens, and five […]
Dominant Fourth Quarter Leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Past Dayton In Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas – (Release) Ole Miss women’s basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to run past the Dayton Flyers and win their fifth game in a row Monday night in Nassau. The Rebels outscored the Flyers 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of play, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding Dayton 10-5. Tyia Singleton was the leading scorer for the Rebels, putting together her first double-double of the season. Singleton scored a season-high 14 points and tied her career-high with 13 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, the most offensive rebounds by a Rebel since February 3, 2022 when Caitlin McGee pulled down nine against Missouri.
The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community
Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy
Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
Oxfordians camp out for coffee
If you happened to drive down University Avenue anytime between 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Saturday, you would have seen masses of blankets, comforters, sleeping bags and chairs dotting the property of Oxford’s brand new Dunkin’. In celebration of their grand opening, the establishment offered...
Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo
Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
The new taste of Oxford: Plans for Mississippi college town’s first microbrewery approved
Craft beer may become the next big thing in Oxford after leaders approved plans for the city’s first microbrewery. The Oxford Planning Commission approved the plans for Circle and Square Brewing at 100 Depot St. across from the Courtyard Marriott on Jackson Ave. This will be the first microbrewery...
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
DeSoto County residents celebrate road renovation
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Years of work, and months of a long detour, are about to end on Holly Springs road in DeSoto county. Flooding had gotten so bad at times the road would sometimes wash out for months, but that problem should now be a thing of the past.
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
Holly Springs Road to reopen on Monday
Photo: A 2021 view of some of the damage caused from weekend rainfall along Holly Springs Road during construction. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s been a couple of years in the making, but drivers will be able to start using Holly Springs Road in its entirety again, starting Monday morning. A...
Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
