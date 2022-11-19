Read full article on original website
bigislandgazette.com
Updates to Vacation Rental Regulations Proposed
An update to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will be introduced in January 2023. Prior to the introduction, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball are hosting an informational meeting on proposed updates Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, community members must register for their...
bigislandvideonews.com
Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
Trade winds and dry air has fire departments busy
The windy weather makes things difficult for firefighters across the state, who battled multiple brush fires right before Thanksgiving week.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Chainsaw drone gives scientists a close-up view of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death
A team at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is testing a new tool to find Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death and retrieve samples. Ryan Perroy, a geography professor at the university, and a team of researchers have attached a chainsaw to a drone. They are calling it the Kūkūau system.
Hawaii County passes sensitive place bill for guns
After many changes and amendments, the Hawaii County Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans concealed carry of a firearm in certain locations. The Honolulu City Council will be taking up a similar proposal this month.
bigislandnow.com
Majestic banyan collapses along iconic Hilo road highlighting need for tree-saving plan
A few months ago, the first large banyan on the east side of Hilo’s iconic Banyan Drive transformed from majestic tree to a collapsed mess. “I was working every day, then one day I noticed it,” said Miki Malama, an employee at the nearby Naniloa Golf Course. “And we want to know what happened.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
2traveldads.com
Review of the SCP Hilo Hotel on the Big Island: Eco Friendly and Community Focused
OMG, what an awesome hotel! We really enjoyed our stay at the SCP Hilo Hotel on the Big Island, so buckle in. And no, they didn’t invite us or sponsor this at all, so know that everything we’re sharing is because we really enjoyed it here. Before staying...
bigislandvideonews.com
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
New technology could save ‘ōhi’a from rapid death
The University of Hawai'i at Hilo has announced that professor Ryan Perroy and his research team collaborated with ETH Zürich, a public research university in Switzerland; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; R&R Machining/Welding in Hilo on Hawai‘i Island and UH's Academy of Creative Media to create aerial chainsaws that can provide samples from 'ōhi'a trees.
bigislandvideonews.com
Brush Fire Closes Maile Street In Pahala
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Emergency officials say two houses on Maile Street have been evacuated as a precaution and Maile Street is closed to Kaʻalaiki Road. UPDATE – (6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports the brush fire in the vicinity of Maile Street near Pahala has grown to 66 acres. “Maile Street remains closed and Moaula Road has also been closed,” a civil defense message stated. “Firefighters will remain on scene through the night to monitor the fire. Please avoid the area as Firefighters are on scene and may be on the roadways.”
From Paauilo to CEO, bank leader holds to local values
Arnold Martines is currently president at Central Pacific Bank and will soon be taking on the CEO title. He’s a local boy from the Big Island who has risen through the ranks of one of Hawaii’s biggest financial institutions.
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
Brush fire closes roads in the Pahala area
Hawai'i Police Department are warning motorists a brush fire in the Pahala area is impacting traffic.
nomadlawyer.org
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
KITV.com
Big Island man faces backlash for urinating on Mauna Kea, posts apology
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After days of public outrage online, Hawaii Island resident Travis Upright apologized for a viral video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea -- a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians. Upright posted three apologies on his Instagram page, one with a caption that read, in part,...
Hawaii Magazine
This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos
It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
bigislandnow.com
Police still need help locating mother and daughter last seen July 27 in Ocean View
Hawai’i Island police still need the public’s assistance with locating Tara Lasham, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant and for questioning in a custodial interference investigation. Lasham may be in the company of her 5-year-old daughter Solenne Grimes. The mother and daughter were last seen on July...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession
Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
