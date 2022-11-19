PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Emergency officials say two houses on Maile Street have been evacuated as a precaution and Maile Street is closed to Kaʻalaiki Road. UPDATE – (6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports the brush fire in the vicinity of Maile Street near Pahala has grown to 66 acres. “Maile Street remains closed and Moaula Road has also been closed,” a civil defense message stated. “Firefighters will remain on scene through the night to monitor the fire. Please avoid the area as Firefighters are on scene and may be on the roadways.”

PAHALA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO