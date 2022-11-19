ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

bigislandgazette.com

Updates to Vacation Rental Regulations Proposed

An update to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will be introduced in January 2023. Prior to the introduction, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball are hosting an informational meeting on proposed updates Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, community members must register for their...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Another Hawaiʻi Island Energy Conservation Alert Issued

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiian Electric customers on the Big Island are again being asked to reduce use of electricity until 9 p.m. Tuesday night. (BIVN) – The Hawaiian Electric power company is asking customers to limit their use of electricity this evening, following another generation shortfall Tuesday on the Big Island.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
HILO, HI
KHON2

New technology could save ‘ōhi’a from rapid death

The University of Hawai'i at Hilo has announced that professor Ryan Perroy and his research team collaborated with ETH Zürich, a public research university in Switzerland; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; R&R Machining/Welding in Hilo on Hawai‘i Island and UH's Academy of Creative Media to create aerial chainsaws that can provide samples from 'ōhi'a trees.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Brush Fire Closes Maile Street In Pahala

PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Emergency officials say two houses on Maile Street have been evacuated as a precaution and Maile Street is closed to Kaʻalaiki Road. UPDATE – (6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports the brush fire in the vicinity of Maile Street near Pahala has grown to 66 acres. “Maile Street remains closed and Moaula Road has also been closed,” a civil defense message stated. “Firefighters will remain on scene through the night to monitor the fire. Please avoid the area as Firefighters are on scene and may be on the roadways.”
PAHALA, HI
newsfromthestates.com

Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring

Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
HAWAII STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
HILO, HI
Hawaii Magazine

This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos

It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession

Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
HILO, HI

