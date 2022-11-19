ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Reuters

U.S. Justice Department seeking to question Mike Pence -NYT

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S Justice Department is seeking to question former Vice President Mike Pence as a witness in connection with its criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON STATE
Michigan Advance

Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
KANSAS STATE
Reuters

'Substantial majority' of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing 'soon'

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a headlong rush this year to raise interest rates, the Federal Reserve switched this month to a more nuanced approach that was seen as a compromise between officials most concerned about high inflation and others worried that more large rises in borrowing costs might crater the economy or stress key markets.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy