Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Inks NIL Deal With Upper Deck
Kedon Slovis has benefited from the NCAA passing name, image and likeness legislation, signing with Klutch Sports and partnering with American Eagle since last summer, and he’s added another deal. Slovis has signed an NIL deal with Upper Deck, a trading card and authentic apparel sports corporation, to produce...
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jeff Saturday
Week 12 of the NFL season will conclude with a Monday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. Unlike former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Tomlin made sure...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
Season of change brings challenges to Chartiers Valley football team
This was a season of change for the Chartiers Valley football program. Following district realignment, an already tough Class 4A Parkway Conference became incredibly deep with the additions of defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Central Valley moving up and traditional 5A power West Allegheny moving down. This added to a...
wtae.com
2022 WPIAL high school football championship scores
PITTSBURGH — Champions will be crowned in four classes of high school football at Acrisure Stadium. Class 1A: Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3), 11 a.m. Class 2A: Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1), 2 p.m. Class 3A: Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1), 5 p.m. Class 4A:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Franklin Regional well represented on all-star team
The Big 5/6 Conference, which acknowledges the accomplishments of teams and athletes in the WPIAL’s two largest classifications, announced its all-section teams for football, soccer and volleyball. The Class 5A Big East Conference first team was loaded with Franklin Regional players, and Lance Getsy was named the section coach...
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor
For Doris Harvin-Taylor, navigating the options for schools in Pittsburgh is “exhausting.” Her 12-year-old son Joshua attends The Neighborhood Academy, a private college preparatory school. She and her husband, Kwame Taylor, like the student diversity and values of the school, and it’s where they would like to send their 10-year-old daughter, Abigail next fall. Abigail […] The post For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
wtae.com
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
wtae.com
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
Homeowners Blindsided: ‘Free Money’ Trap
PITTSBURGH — A warning for Pittsburgh area homeowners about a Florida realty company using a bold new sales tactic to break into the local market. MV Realty is making offers of “free money” now to use them later as their listing agent. “I didn’t know there was...
insideradio.com
WAMO Pittsburgh To Be Donated To Pittsburgh Public Media.
Martz Communications is donating WAMO Pittsburgh (660) to Pittsburgh Public Media. The station has been under the control of Audacy since March when the company entered into an LMA to acquire the intellectual rights of the urban contemporary station and its companion translator, the Pittsburgh-licensed W297BU at 107.3. At the time Audacy declined to purchase WAMO. But under the agreement, the media group would have the option to buy the signal if Martz Communications received a bona fide offer from a third party.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh
- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled
Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
wtae.com
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident
A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood
Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood Pittsburgh emergency crews battled a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Sunday night. (WPXI/WPXI)
wtae.com
Brutal cold for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase through the evening as a cold front approaches from the west. This could touch off some snow showers this evening, but this band will quickly move east and leave most of us partly cloudy by daybreak and clearing skies through the day. The only except is north of I-80 where lake effect could remain through the day with accumulations up to about 1 inch. We finally shut down all the wintry precip and warm temperatures through Thanksgiving with highs at 50 by Thursday. Our next system is here on Friday to bring rain and then snow showers into next weekend.
