Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Landon Donovan's World Cup Performance
USMNT legend Landon Donovan has already called a few matches in the 2022 World Cup. So far, the soccer world is unimpressed with his skills as a color commentator. The most common complaint involving Donovan is that he doesn't bring a lot of energy to the broadcast booth. At least...
Japan gets 2 late goals to upset Germany 2-1 at World Cup
Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup
Soccer-Nadal backs Argentina to respond after Saudi shock
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal knows all about resilience in sport and the 22-times Grand Slam tennis champion said Lionel Messi's Argentina can shake off the disappointment of their stunning World Cup defeat by Saudi Arabia and have a deep run in Qatar.
Belgium vs Canada live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
Belgium play Canada at the World Cup in a Group F clash.Belgium’s golden generation are running out of time to win a major title and return to the World Cup stage following their third place finish in Russia four years ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada - latest World Cup updatesKevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku remain the star men of Roberto Martinez’s side but recent results have not been encouraging amid injury concerns.Canada are making their first appearance at a World Cup since 1986 following a brilliant qualifying campaign under manager John Herdman.Here’s everything you need to...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Sports World Reacts To Bombshell Cristiano Ronaldo Decision
In the biggest news of the day, Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club "effective immediately." Man-U and the Portuguese-born footballer reportedly decided to mutually part ways following Ronaldo's explosive Piers Morgan interview, in which the 37-year-old superstar very publicly criticized the team and its manager, Erik ten Hag.
Look: Budweiser Decides On What To Do With Beer It Can't Sell
Just before this year's World Cup, Qatar elected to go back on its original decision to allow alcohol sales at the 2022 event. This last minute decision left Budweiser — the primary beer provider for the World Cup — with a massive surplus of unsellable product. On Tuesday,...
