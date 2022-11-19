Belgium play Canada at the World Cup in a Group F clash.Belgium’s golden generation are running out of time to win a major title and return to the World Cup stage following their third place finish in Russia four years ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada - latest World Cup updatesKevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku remain the star men of Roberto Martinez’s side but recent results have not been encouraging amid injury concerns.Canada are making their first appearance at a World Cup since 1986 following a brilliant qualifying campaign under manager John Herdman.Here’s everything you need to...

56 MINUTES AGO