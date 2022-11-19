ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Nadal backs Argentina to respond after Saudi shock

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal knows all about resilience in sport and the 22-times Grand Slam tennis champion said Lionel Messi's Argentina can shake off the disappointment of their stunning World Cup defeat by Saudi Arabia and have a deep run in Qatar.
The Independent

Belgium vs Canada live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

Belgium play Canada at the World Cup in a Group F clash.Belgium’s golden generation are running out of time to win a major title and return to the World Cup stage following their third place finish in Russia four years ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada - latest World Cup updatesKevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku remain the star men of Roberto Martinez’s side but recent results have not been encouraging amid injury concerns.Canada are making their first appearance at a World Cup since 1986 following a brilliant qualifying campaign under manager John Herdman.Here’s everything you need to...
Sports World Reacts To Bombshell Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

In the biggest news of the day, Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club "effective immediately." Man-U and the Portuguese-born footballer reportedly decided to mutually part ways following Ronaldo's explosive Piers Morgan interview, in which the 37-year-old superstar very publicly criticized the team and its manager, Erik ten Hag.
Look: Budweiser Decides On What To Do With Beer It Can't Sell

Just before this year's World Cup, Qatar elected to go back on its original decision to allow alcohol sales at the 2022 event. This last minute decision left Budweiser — the primary beer provider for the World Cup — with a massive surplus of unsellable product. On Tuesday,...
