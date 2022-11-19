ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Fritz
3d ago

I don't understand why Wral had to make it look like it was done intentionally instead of a accident. They used everything they had to cover this unfortunate situation. I understand that it was news event. But they still could have respect for the poor girls family who were watching this on their television sets

DeeDee
3d ago

My heart goes out to family and friends...no words will ease your pain over losing your child, I'm truly heartbroken for this family 😢

Keith Fritz
3d ago

I hope and pray that she will make a full recovery from her injuries. I also smell a lawsuit from her parents about the safety of the parade vehicle in question. Do they even tested the vehicles before the parade even starts? Time for a rule change.

Graham Officer helps family back on the road for Thanksgiving trip

GRAHAM, N.C. — A family was on the road headed to Atlanta for Thanksgiving when they got a flat tire in the parking lot of Pilot on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham. Corporal Scoggins stepped in to help the family with the tire so they could continue their trip to Atlanta.
11-year-old Hailey Brooks dies after getting hit by pickup truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade, sources confirm to WRAL News

WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources.
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
