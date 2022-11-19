Read full article on original website
Keith Fritz
3d ago
I don't understand why Wral had to make it look like it was done intentionally instead of a accident. They used everything they had to cover this unfortunate situation. I understand that it was news event. But they still could have respect for the poor girls family who were watching this on their television sets
DeeDee
3d ago
My heart goes out to family and friends...no words will ease your pain over losing your child, I'm truly heartbroken for this family 😢
Keith Fritz
3d ago
I hope and pray that she will make a full recovery from her injuries. I also smell a lawsuit from her parents about the safety of the parade vehicle in question. Do they even tested the vehicles before the parade even starts? Time for a rule change.
